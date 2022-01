If the Bears fire Matt Nagy on Monday, as is widely expected, their search for a new head coach might not be as cut and dry as you imagine. The future of the franchise truly rests on whether Justin Fields develops into a quarterback worthy of trading up to draft with the No. 11 overall pick. To ensure that happens, it would make sense for the front office to hire another offensive-minded coach with a track record of grooming young talent. But in his “Black Monday” preview, Albert Breer writes that may not be the case at Halas Hall.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO