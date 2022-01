A Perfect Circle’s very own Billy Howerdel has teased fans that a new album is on the horizon. On the band’s Facebook page, they had posted a link from Revolver Magazine listing their 50 most anticipated albums of 2022, with Howerdel’s being mentioned. A release date for the anticipated LP has not been announced.”Look out for more expansive, ethereal rock in the vein of the latter album, as well as Eat the Elephant, some of the songs on which were originally intended for Ashes Divide,” the article teases. It will also mark Howerdel’s first full-length solo studio album.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO