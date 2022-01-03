Morris men arrested following summer burglaries

DELHI, NY – A string of summer burglaries have led to the arrests of two Morris men.

40 year-old Randy Hawkins and 38 year-old George Klinger III were arrested Thursday after an investigation revealed their part in a number of Delaware County robberies from June to August of last year.

The men were originally charged in August on one county of Burglary, Criminal Use of a Firearm, and Criminal Mischief.

Upon further investigation, including a search warrant for their shared residence, police found further evidence to incriminate the men for additional burglaries.

The men were arrested last Thursday, with 15 counts of Burglary added.

