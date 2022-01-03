ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

Morris men arrested following summer burglaries

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evWB1_0dbnNlhm00

DELHI, NY – A string of summer burglaries have led to the arrests of two Morris men.

40 year-old Randy Hawkins and 38 year-old George Klinger III were arrested Thursday after an investigation revealed their part in a number of Delaware County robberies from June to August of last year.

The men were originally charged in August on one county of Burglary, Criminal Use of a Firearm, and Criminal Mischief.

Upon further investigation, including a search warrant for their shared residence, police found further evidence to incriminate the men for additional burglaries.

The men were arrested last Thursday, with 15 counts of Burglary added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morris, NY
City
Delhi, NY
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, NY
News Channel 34

Man attacked with a 2×4 in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man was attacked and robbed by an adult and three minors in the City of Utica. On Saturday December 11th, UPD was dispatched to the 1200 block of York Street after receiving reports that a man was approached by who would later be […]
UTICA, NY
News Channel 34

Jordan man charged with Grand Larceny

JORDAN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State and Village of Jordan Police are reporting that a man from Liverpool has been arrested for allegedly breaking into and stealing from several vehicles in Jordan, NY. On Tuesday January 4th, 31-year-old James L. Susko was arrested after a joint investigation uncovered that he was allegedly “breaking […]
JORDAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
News Channel 34

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

Herkimer County receives COVID home tests from NYS

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Herkimer County has announced that they have received 2,700 COVID home test kits from the State of New York State this week. The country says that they have been distributed to the portion of the population that is considered to be the most vulnerable as well as daycare services. The county […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

New York State COVID-19 update, January 7

NEW YORK STATE ( WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul has released New York State’s COVID-19 progress as of January 7th. “My administration is hard at work making testing, vaccines, boosters and masks more widely available in to fight this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “While we are prepared to deal with whatever comes our way using the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy