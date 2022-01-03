What is ‘flurona’ and how common is it?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some hospitals in the U.S. are seeing kids coming in and testing positive for both the flu and COVID-19. It’s being called “flurona” and it’s concerning doctors. According to the World Health Organization, symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches and fatigue. Israel confirmed its first case of the so-called flurona last Thursday. It was identified in an unvaccinated pregnant woman. She was later released and is now in good condition. In Florida, doctors are seeing kids testing positive for both. Some children who are showing the more significant symptoms are younger than five. With the Omicron variant spreading like it is, doctors are worried about the possible strain the flu and coronavirus could put on health care systems — especially during the winter months. Doctors say vaccines are your best defense against this flurona.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO