Public Health

What is ‘flurona’ and how common is it?

wfxrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJW) – The name might sound like a joke, but the World Health Organization says cases of people getting influenza and COVID-19 are very real. “Flurona” is when a patient has both the flu and COVID. Israel just confirmed its first case of so-called flurona Thursday, according...

www.wfxrtv.com

The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Syracuse.com

What is flurona? What are symptoms of flu + coronavirus co-infection? How serious is it?

“Flurona” has emerged as a new concern as the U.S. sees multiple cases of flu and coronavirus co-infections. But how serious is it? And what can you do to prevent it?. Simply put, flu + coronavirus = flurona. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a person can be infected with Covid-19 and influenza at the same time, a very real phenomenon nicknamed “flurona.”
Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
CBS Miami

‘Flurona’: Florida Hospitals Seeing Kids Testing Positive For Both COVDI & Flu

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Florida hospitals are seeing kids coming in and testing positive for both the flu and COVID-19. It’s being called “flurona” and it’s concerning doctors. “There is now both very high influenza activity and very high COVID activity, there is the option that someone will be infected with both,” Nadav Davidovitch, director of the School of Public Health at Ben-Gurion University in Israel, told CNN on Tuesday. Davidovitch added, “I don’t think this is going to be a common situation, but that’s something to consider.” Israel confirmed its first case of the so-called flurona last Thursday. It was identified in an unvaccinated...
CBS Pittsburgh

Hospitals Seeing Uptick In ‘Flurona’ Cases, A Double Infection Of COVID And The Flu

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some hospitals in the U.S. are seeing kids coming in and testing positive for both the flu and COVID-19. It’s being called “flurona” and it’s concerning doctors. According to the World Health Organization, symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches and fatigue. Israel confirmed its first case of the so-called flurona last Thursday. It was identified in an unvaccinated pregnant woman. She was later released and is now in good condition. In Florida, doctors are seeing kids testing positive for both. Some children who are showing the more significant symptoms are younger than five. With the Omicron variant spreading like it is, doctors are worried about the possible strain the flu and coronavirus could put on health care systems — especially during the winter months. Doctors say vaccines are your best defense against this flurona.
Fortune

People are catching ‘flurona’—COVID and flu at the same time. Here’s what you should know

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been dubbed flurona: when a person is infected with the influenza virus and the COVID-19 coronavirus, either simultaneously or back-to-back. Cases are being reported around the globe, and experts say they are likely to grow as the more contagious omicron variant becomes more prevalent. The phenomenon, however, isn’t exactly new. Reports of such “co-infections” go back to early 2020.
