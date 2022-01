Andy Reid is a creature of habit, which makes the late decision by the NFL to flex the Chiefs' game against Denver to Saturday — well, not exactly welcomed in Kansas City. But on the bright side, this isn't the first time the Chiefs have had to adapt on the fly this season. They already had their home game against the Broncos flexed from an afternoon kickoff to primetime in early December. And a couple of weeks ago, an outbreak of COVID-19 forced them to change gears before their game against the Chargers.

