COVID-19 vaccine 2nd dose and booster drive to be held in Edwards
EDWARDS, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Town of Edwards Mayoral Health Council will host a COVID-19 Vaccine 2nd Dose and Booster Drive on Saturday, January 8.
The drive will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Edwards Community Center at 108 Mt. Moriah Road.
No photo ID or appointment will be required. All children ages five to 17 will need a parent present. Masks will be required.
