The Cleanest Way to Skin a Deer

Old friend of mine made an outstanding suggestion, last Friday. Where do Northern and Midwestern deer head when the winter weather gets nasty? For him, he had the Three Cs drilled into his head: corn, cattails and conifers. I mention this because he lives in an area with comparatively more agriculture than deer cover. Truth be told, I haven’t hunted many areas with very limited deer cover. So, I wanted to list that for that specific reason and believe that’s likely why I don’t see deer living in corn over nasty stretches of winter, but I completely believe him when it comes to what he experiences, in his specific situations.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO