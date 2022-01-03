ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The Cleanest Way to Skin a Deer

By DDH Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s Deer Talk Now, we meet up with professional butcher Dan...

1070 KHMO-AM

Watch Hunters Call in Elk then Get Surrounded By a Wolf Pack

By all accounts their elk hunt was going well. Their calls brought in two majestic bulls. Suddenly, the elk bolted for the woods. It wasn't the hunters they were fleeing. It was something else entirely. Something that had now surrounded the hunters: wolves. There's no location given, but I do...
ANIMALS
deeranddeerhunting.com

How to Remove and Break Down a Deer Hindquarter

Professional butcher Dan Grossbier removes a deer hindquarter and breaks down each section into what can be used for steaks, roasts and more. Then, check out the new-for-2022 bow by Mathews, the V3X. Deer Talk Now. Season 11. Episode 1.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Desert Ghosts: Hunting the Elusive Coues Deer

Scaring up one of the Southwest's secretive deer. Ask an old Arizonan desert deer hunter what he likes best to hunt, and the answer will likely surprise you. Coues deer—known among those of scientific bent as Odocoileus virginianus couesi—are perhaps the most fascinating subspecies of whitetail. Also called fan-tailed deer by old-timers or just Arizona whitetails, the little desert deer behave differently than common whitetails and live and thrive in habitat dramatically different than what is typically considered optimal for whitetails.
ANIMALS
countryfolks.com

Managing deer

Nearly everyone who grows a crop outdoors has encountered problems with deer damage. When populations of large natural predators (wolves and big cats) were high, deer populations were kept in check. With the loss of such predators and less natural habitat, deer have become bold as they seek habitat and food. While hunting helps manage deer populations, the loss of habitat and the ability of deer to adapt to changing conditions makes it more difficult to manage them.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Muzzleloader Hunter Scores Big on a 200-inch Bluegrass Booner

Nathan Beckham, of central Kentucky, lives to hunt deer any chance he gets. “When I was young, my dad took me hunting with him, and it was something I always enjoyed,” Beckham says. “As I grew older, my interest in deer hunting evolved. Whether I’m successful or not, I enjoy putting time aside each year to scout deer, work food plots, and check trail cameras.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Ohio Hunter Takes 260-inch Whitetail Worthy of Warrior Status

Carson Putnam's heavy set non-typical is a buck he had to earn. Carson Putnam comes from a family of serious whitetail hunters. Carson, his father Brad, his mother and two sisters, hunt together as a family each fall. They live in Ohio, where whitetails can get big, really big!. At...
ANIMALS
deeranddeerhunting.com

When Cold, Snow Settle In, Deer Do This

Old friend of mine made an outstanding suggestion, last Friday. Where do Northern and Midwestern deer head when the winter weather gets nasty? For him, he had the Three Cs drilled into his head: corn, cattails and conifers. I mention this because he lives in an area with comparatively more agriculture than deer cover. Truth be told, I haven’t hunted many areas with very limited deer cover. So, I wanted to list that for that specific reason and believe that’s likely why I don’t see deer living in corn over nasty stretches of winter, but I completely believe him when it comes to what he experiences, in his specific situations.
ANIMALS
Bowling Green Daily News

Great times to hunt deer

Deer hunters are constantly trying to figure out what makes deer tick. Knowing what influences whitetails, and encourages them to move, is great information to have. That said, while experts disagree on the level of impact the following seven things have on deer movement, it seems there is enough influence to give these at least some credibility. So keep any eye out for these factors when planning your next outing.
LIFESTYLE
deeranddeerhunting.com

Deer Hunting Optics: You Get What You Pay For

I have been an avid hunter my entire life. Throughout the years I have always understood and preached to others the importance of high quality, reliable hunting equipment that is not going to fail you when that trophy of a lifetime is in your crosshairs. That is why I am sitting here writing this, because I committed that mortal sin this year and used an old, cheap, inconsistent scope that has been problematic in the past, unable to hold zero, instead of upgrading to a more reliable scope.
LIFESTYLE
fgazette.com

Outstanding deer season for Horton

Three years ago, I wrote a story on a rather unusual deer hunter, Johnetta Horton. I have written about hundreds of successful deer hunters, the vast majority of those I have written about have been Caucasian males. A few have been white females and even fewer African American males. Not a single one has been an African American female.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Hunter Tags 213-Inch Muzzleloader Buck

Big Buck Report: Oklahoma's Cort Travis dropped the deer on land he'd just received permission to hunt. Cort Travis received hunting permission on a new property in Oklahoma at the beginning of the deer season, and in late September captured a trail camera photo of a huge whitetail cruising the grounds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Very Unique Discovery In Illinois Of Rare Real Life Unicorn

A rare real-life unicorn is a very unique discovery in Illinois. I have been thinking about it for a while. Honestly, seeing a unique animal is something I have never done. Some people are lucky enough to grab a glimpse of a rare creature. For example Like a white buffalo. Of course, they are few and far between. I think the closest I have ever come is a donkey painted like a zebra. I do not think that counts.
ANIMALS
iheart.com

VIDEO: Look what this family found in their Christmas Tree !

This isn’t what most people ask for under their Christmas tree. The owner of a reptile rescue service in South Africa was called to a home in the Western Cape area after the residents spotted a venomous boomslang in their Christmas tree. Gerrie Heyns says he arrived at the home 90 minutes later to find the snake still slithering in the branches. He posted a YouTube video of himself capturing the snake with a pair of specialized prongs, and later posted another video of him releasing the serpent into the wild. He says the incident is the first time he’s been called to remove a snake from a Christmas tree.
ANIMALS
BGR.com

Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments. Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm Videographer Steve Hathaway...
ANIMALS

