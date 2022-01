As of Jan. 1, 2022, it will be legal to purchase recreational marijuana in Montana. It's been legal in Colorado for quite some time. Voters in South Dakota voted in 2020 to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, but that state's Supreme Court recently struck down that ballot initiative on technical grounds, so for now, it's illegal. But supporters of recreational weed say they will bring another proposal before state voters in 2022. Medical marijuana is legal in South Dakota.

WYOMING STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO