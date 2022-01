Just when it seemed like the college football coaching carousel was over, it fired right back up again. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been rumored to be interested in an NFL head coaching job this offseason, as was reported this past Tuesday. While it is just reported interest as of now, many are pushing Harbaugh to take an NFL job if he is offered one. Paul Finebaum was one of those individuals during a Friday appearance on FirstTake.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO