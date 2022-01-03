ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Hines spends $2.6 million on new slice of Midtown development site

By Drew Hutchinson
 4 days ago
After spending an initial $32 million on Jim...

Nashville Business Journal

Alto Solutions closes $40 million round of funding

Nashville-based Alto Solutions Inc. is starting the new year off with new money. The fintech startup has closed a $40 million round of funding, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, led by Advance Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Unusual Ventures, Acrew Capital, Alpha Edison, Foundation Capital, Gaingels and Coinbase Ventures.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Silicon Ranch Corp. secures nine-figure capital raise

Update: Silicon Ranch issued a news release Thursday announcing a $775 million round of funding, led by a $400 million commitment from Manulife Investment Management, on behalf of Manulife Infrastructure Fund II and John Hancock. The raise was joined by existing investors Shell, TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund (Global Master) L.P. and Mountain Group. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter, according to the release.
MARKETS
Nashville Business Journal

Real estate Leads - December 31, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Nashville Business Journal

Consulting Firm Sendero Expands to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN – Sendero, a full-service management consulting firm dedicated to delivering results and unleashing potential for its clients and community, has announced the opening of a new Nashville location. In addition to the Nashville expansion, Sendero announced recent office openings in Austin, Phoenix, and Atlanta. With more than 50,000 businesses, a creative culture, and robust healthcare, utilities, manufacturing, and entertainment industries; the rapidly growing city of Nashville is a natural fit for the growth-minded consulting firm. "Our Nashville office is the result of Sendero's work with healthcare clients and multiple companies headquartered throughout the southeast," says Jeff Schar, Managing Director. "Opening this office will allow us to reach even more clients in the Nashville area and throughout the region. We couldn't be more excited." The new Nashville office, located in The Gulch neighborhood on the southwest border of Nashville's Central Business District, will serve as Sendero's second expansion to the southeast, following the launch of the firm's Atlanta office in 2021. Since its founding in 2004, Sendero has grown to offer services in six key Practice Areas including: Data and Analytics, IT Infrastructure, Mobility, Organizational Change Management, Project Management Office, and Systems Implementation. These separate Practice Areas enable Sendero to bring a focus and depth of experience to the most critical business challenges their clients face. About Sendero Sendero is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero provides large and mid-sized organizations with management consulting services that empower them to improve performance, increase efficiencies, and implement fundamental transformation. Sendero’s experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dallas, Sendero has been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list for ten consecutive years and is routinely recognized as a best place to work by employees.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Wellvana names Kyle Wailes CEO

A familiar name has been appointed to lead the “next phase of growth” at a Martin Ventures-founded startup. Former SmileDirectClub (Nasdaq: SDC) Chief Financial Officer Kyle Wailes has been named CEO of Nashville-based Wellvana, according to a news release. He replaces Dr. Worthe Holt Jr., who retired in October.
BUSINESS
Nashville Business Journal

Former George Jones museum site sells for $21 million

The site of the former George Jones museum, restaurant and bar has sold for $21 million, anonymous sources told the Nashville Post. The identities of the new owners were not immediately clear, according to the Post, but they are reportedly a partnership between both local and out-of-town investors. A deed recording the sale was not yet available.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Credex Corporation names Robin McVey CEO

A real estate company focused on cannabis-related properties has a new top executive. Robin McVey, the former president of Franklin-based time share cancellation firm Wesley Financial Group, has been named CEO of Credex Corporation (OTC Pink: CRDX), according to a news release.
BUSINESS
Nashville, TN
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville

