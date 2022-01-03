ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Lock expected to start for Broncos in Week 18 despite injuring shoulder

By Chelena Goldman
 4 days ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Drew Lock is expected to start under center for the Denver Broncos in their season finale next weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Vic Fangio said Monday.

Lock's health status remains a bit uncertain after he injured his right shoulder in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. But, as Fangio explained, the 25-year-old QB is the team's first choice with Teddy Bridgewater still sidelined after sustaining a concussion on December 19.

"Right now, Teddy is still in the concussion protocol, so we don't really have any new information there," Fangio said. "So it'll be Drew going forward."

Lock missed one offensive series in the first half of Sunday's game but returned to finish the game. Fangio said the team will monitor the status of his shoulder as the team preps for next Saturday's game.

"The week will tell," Fangio said. "If we have to practice today, obviously he wouldn't practice. But we're hopeful that he'll be able to improve as the week goes and end up being the quarterback."

