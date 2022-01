ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man has died after he was struck by a train late Tuesday evening, the Rock Hill Police Department reported. According to police, the accident happened in the area of Vernsdale Road and Rambo Road which is north of Saluda Road near the SouthTown Wake Park. Police said a male pedestrian was on the train tracks when the train struck him. The man was over a quarter of a mile down the tracks from the nearest railroad crossing when the impact occurred, the police report says.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO