Weather Blog: Snow flurries reported in Florida panhandle this morning

Snow flurries briefly punched as far south as the Florida panhandle on Monday morning. The flurries were observed mainly in Okaloosa and Walton Counties to the east of Pensacola and to the west of Panama City.

Based on Doppler radar returns, the majority of the snow this morning fell before 7 a.m. in the wake of a strong cold front that spawned severe weather in the area less than 24 hours earlier. The Okaloosa County Sheriff tweeted out video of the morning flurries seen below.

Snow doesn’t fall every winter in Florida, but the Sunshine State does have a history with the white stuff, especially in the panhandle where the flurries fell today. According to Florida State University and the Florida Climate Center, documented snow reports in Florida go back to 1774!

Snow events have been observed in Florida most recently in January 2010 when flurries were reported as far south as Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. Other significant snow events include what happened in March of 1993 when up to 4″ of snow fell in areas of northern Florida.

According to the Florida Climate Center, the 24-hour state snowfall record happened in March of 1954 when 4″ of snow fell near the community of Milton in the panhandle.

You can learn more about Florida’s history with snow and winter weather from the climate center by following this link.