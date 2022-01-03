ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

American Institute of Architects Middle Tennessee announces 2021 Design Awards winners

By Drew Hutchinson
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The American Institute of Architects, Middle Tennessee chapter, is lifting...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville Business Journal

Wellvana names Kyle Wailes CEO

A familiar name has been appointed to lead the “next phase of growth” at a Martin Ventures-founded startup. Former SmileDirectClub (Nasdaq: SDC) Chief Financial Officer Kyle Wailes has been named CEO of Nashville-based Wellvana, according to a news release. He replaces Dr. Worthe Holt Jr., who retired in October.
BUSINESS
Nashville Business Journal

Project Admission closes $5.5M seed funding round, persists despite pandemic's impact on live sports and entertainment

A Nashville startup has netted $5.5 million of seed funding to expand its ticket technology platform — an achievement all the more notable because the company has endured despite the pandemic's impact on live sports and entertainment. Project Admission announced the funding on Dec. 21. Anthemis, a global investment...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville Business Journal

Darrell Freeman to MTSU: 'Racism is present in this board room, and on this campus;' President: Other data shows 'different picture altogether'

One of Nashville's most successful entrepreneurs will pay for 50 students to attend a key program at the region's largest university — which he announced during an impassioned speech in which he excoriated university leaders for "turning a blind eye" to racism at the school. MTSU, a state school...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Greater Nashville Technology Council reveals finalists for 13th annual awards program

The Greater Nashville Technology Council has announced the finalists for its 13th annual awards program. Nominees in the 15 categories below were vetted by a group of more than 70 judges from across the Middle Tennessee region. The tech council is the biggest and most visible representative of the region's quickly growing tech scene, counting more than 600 members. (The organization itself is on the cusp of change: Its longest-tenured CEO, Brian Moyer, is stepping down next year).
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Entrepreneur Center announces new board members, now chaired by Janet Miller of Colliers Nashville

The primary hub of Nashville's startup scene has new board leadership. The Nashville Entrepreneur Center announced its new board slate on Dec. 14. The 11-year-old nonprofit now is chaired by Janet Miller, a longtime Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce economic development official who has led the Nashville office of commercial real estate brokerage firm Colliers International (Nasdaq: CIGI) since 2014.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Awards
Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
907
Followers
2K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy