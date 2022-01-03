American Institute of Architects Middle Tennessee announces 2021 Design Awards winners

The Greater Nashville Technology Council has announced the finalists for its 13th annual awards program. Nominees in the 15 categories below were vetted by a group of more than 70 judges from across the Middle Tennessee region. The tech council is the biggest and most visible representative of the region's quickly growing tech scene, counting more than 600 members. (The organization itself is on the cusp of change: Its longest-tenured CEO, Brian Moyer, is stepping down next year).

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 21 DAYS AGO