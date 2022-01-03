ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After a big 2021, Wall Street starts new year edging higher

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
 4 days ago

Stocks rose on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, marking a solid start to the new year after closing...

Stocks wobble following mixed jobs data as tech sinks again

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks turned mixed and Treasury yields continued rising Friday, with much of Wall Street seeing the Federal Reserve on course to raise interest rates as soon as March despite a mixed report on the U.S. jobs market. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in afternoon...
Stocks bounce between gains and losses in early US trading

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Friday as weakness in technology stocks again weighs on the broader market. The S&P 500 shrugged off an early decline and was up 0.1%. The Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Bond yields rose after traders interpreted the latest monthly jobs report as indicating more tightness in the labor market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.75% and briefly rose close to its highest level since the start of the pandemic. The yield is a benchmark for mortgage rates, which hit their highest level since May 2020 last week.
UnitedHealth, Home Depot share losses contribute to Dow's nearly 100-point drop

Behind losses for shares of UnitedHealth and Home Depot, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Friday morning. Shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Home Depot (HD) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 98 points (0.3%) lower. UnitedHealth's shares are off $10.63, or 2.3%, while those of Home Depot have declined $8.56 (2.1%), combining for an approximately 126-point drag on the Dow. Nike (NKE) Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and IBM (IBM) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Tesla Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 2.15% to $1,064.70 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $178.79 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rose 1.06% to $313.22 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $1.26 short of its 52-week high ($314.48), which the company reached on January 5th.
Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 2.56% to $332.46 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $51.87 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
Stocks wobble as traders weigh outlook for rates, inflation

Stocks are wobbling in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors consider the outlook for rising interest rates and inflation. The S&P 500 was moving between gains and losses in the early going and was near breakeven after the first hour of trading, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 73 points, or 0.2%, to 36,333 and the Nasdaq was also little changed.
US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of policymakers signaled increasing concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% as of 3:03 p.m. Eastern. Technology companies accounted for much of the decline in the benchmark index, which had been down about 0.4% […]
