LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Louisville welcomes in 2022, police departments in the Metro are putting extra attention toward keeping drunk drivers off the road. The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said its traffic unit will be out in 'full force' on Friday night into the early morning hours, along with additional officers outside the unit patrolling, to watch for those driving under the influence.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO