Freeform unveils 'Single Drunk Female' trailer ahead of Jan. 20 premiere

"After a public flame-out at a New York media company, 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink [Sofia Black-D'Elia] is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol [Ally Sheedy]," teases the official logline. "Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda."

Single Drunk Female was created by Simone Finch (The Conners), with Daisy Gardner (The Goldbergs, Silicon Valley) and Jenni Konner (Girls) serving as executive producers.