ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Freeform unveils 'Single Drunk Female' trailer ahead of Jan. 20 premiere

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PK2XS_0dbnIqyo00
MovieStillsDB

"After a public flame-out at a New York media company, 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink [Sofia Black-D'Elia] is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol [Ally Sheedy]," teases the official logline. "Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda."

Single Drunk Female was created by Simone Finch (The Conners), with Daisy Gardner (The Goldbergs, Silicon Valley) and Jenni Konner (Girls) serving as executive producers.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chris Noth cut from 'And Just Like That...' finale

And just like that, Big is gone for good. According to TVLine, Chris Noth's cameo in HBO Max's Feb. 3 And Just Like That... finale "will not make it to air." "According to sources, And Just Like That’s creative team ultimately decided that the minimal footage Noth had shot with [Sarah Jessica] Parker on location in Paris was not integral to the scene, which is about Carrie finding closure via the spreading of Big’s ashes," TVLine relayed. "An insider notes that the finale was not locked at the time that the allegations against Noth were made public."
TV SERIES
Yardbarker

Zendaya defends 'Euphoria' Rue-Jules-Elliot love triangle in Season 2

Zendaya is in a seemingly very secure relationship with Tom Holland in real life, but her Euphoria character hasn't yet found the same romantic bliss. Euphoria returns to HBO on Sunday (Jan. 9), and "Rules" stans are anxious to see how the complicated relationship between Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) goes next.
TV SERIES
WISH-TV

Brady Bunch cast members reunite in Lifetime Movie

A new Lifetime movie premiers this weekend, and it features five members of the Brady Bunch cast!. Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady, joined us today to discuss his role in the film, “Blending Christmas,” which also stars Haylie Duff, Aaron O’Connell, Beth Broderick, Christopher Knight, Greg Evigan, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Susan Olsen, Robbie Rist, Telma Hopkins and Jennifer Elise Cox.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Vibe

Max Julien, Star Of The Classic Blaxploitation Film, ‘The Mack,’ Dead At 88

Actor Max Julien, famous for his leading role in the classic 1973 blaxploitation film, The Mack, died this past Saturday (Jan. 1). He was 88 years old. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed. The news of Julien’s death was revealed by comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker, who shared his memories of his close friend in a brief tribute posted on social media. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” A native of Washington D.C.,...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ice Cube Clears The Air Regarding ‘Friday’ Actors Being Underpaid

Though the 1995 film, Friday, is now a cult classic, it wasn’t always viewed this way. The film cost $2 million to make and several of its leads have spoken about how little they were paid for the film including the late John Witherspoon and Faizon Love. Witherspoon shared on Netflix’s Strong Black Legends podcast that he was paid $5,000 for his role as Mr. Jones. It seemed no one anticipated the film would ultimately gross more than $300 million. Love, who portrayed Big Worm, revealed in a recent interview that he was only paid $2,500. “See, it wasn’t really about the money then,”...
CELEBRITIES
abc11.com

New 'Pam & Tommy' trailer shows Lily James, Sebastian Stan in 'greatest love story ever sold'

LOS ANGELES -- Billing it as the "greatest love story ever sold," Hulu on Wednesday dropped a new trailer for its upcoming limited series "Pam & Tommy." The eight-part scripted series is based on the true story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and the aftermath of the theft of a home video chronicling their intimate moments. It stars Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Lee.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenni Konner
Deadline

20th Century Lands Gloria Sanchez’s Untitled Sister Comedy Starring Sandra Oh And Awkwafina

EXCLUSIVE: Following a competitive situation, 20th Century Studios has acquired the rights to an untitled Sister comedy from Gloria Sanchez with Awkwafina and Sandra Oh starring. The studio has also tapped rising star Jessica Yu as director after landing the rights. Jen D’Angelo, who recently penned Hocus Pocus 2, is writing the script. Gloria Sanchez founders Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum will produce along with Itay Reiss and Maggie Haskins from Artists First. Gloria Sanchez’s Alex Brown will exec produce. The news behind the project broke last year with Netflix landing the rights but sources say the streamer recently let project...
MOVIES
Vibe

50 Cent Has The Top 3 Television Shows In U.S. Black Households

50 Cent has reinvented himself as one of the most powerful figures in television, as the rap star-turned-producer and executive has built numerous hit shows from the ground up. Never one to shy away from a self-congratulatory moment, Fif took to social media to share the news that he now has the Top 3 rated television shows in Black households in the United States. “They can’t fu*k with me i’m #1 #2 and #3 ?BOOM.?” the Queens, N.Y. native wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram sharing the list of highest-rated cable scripted shows. Numerous stars hopped in the...
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ Promises More Drama in New Season 4 Trailer (VIDEO)

Tyler Perry‘s comedy-drama Sistas is set to get even messier judging by the recently released Season 4 trailer. BET revealed the new teaser (watch below) during Wednesday night’s Season 3 finale, and it promises plenty of drama and heartbreak to come. The fourth season, which was renewed back in October, is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, January 5 at 9/8c.
TV SERIES
radionwtn.com

Take a look at Zendaya in the trailer for Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’

HBO has unveiled the first official trailer for season 2 of Euphoria. Zendaya returns as Rue Bennett, and is joined by other familiar faces as she “must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction,” per a series synopsis. The return of the drama—which was...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeform#Alcoholic
106.9 KROC

‘American Idol’ Sets Season 20 Premiere Date

The next search for America's next superstar is almost here. So, when does Season 20 of American Idol start?. Look for Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry to return as judges when the new season premieres on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at 8PM ET. The nationwide talent search will...
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Sistas season 4: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes

With today marking the season 3 finale, what better time than the present to talk about a Sistas season 4 renewal? Is the show officially coming back for more?. Rather than spend some extremely long period of time here beating around the bush, let’s go ahead and give you the good news: There is more coming! BET previously confirmed that not only is there another season of the flagship Tyler Perry series, but a spin-off has also been greenlit for BET+. If you hadn’t heard much about that show, it’s poised to feature Zac and Fatima and be titled, predictable, Tyler Perry’s Zatima. It’s another way to get more content out there for people who love this world.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’ Trailer, Janet Jackson Documentary Trailer, ‘Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness’ Trailer, and More!

Netflix’s upcoming eight episode new series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window premieres January 28. For heartbroken Anna, every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Bridgerton Cast Reveals Season Two Release Date

In true Bridgerton fashion, the cast of the titillating period piece announced today that the Shonda Rhimes (Greys Anatomy, Scandal) produced romance will return to Netflix on March 25. In 2020, the show premiered for its first season on Christmas day. This Christmas present came just in time along with...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
E! News

The Righteous Gemstones Cast Teases What to Expect in Season 2

Watch: Necessary Realness: Morgan's Binge-Worthy TV Shows. The Righteous Gemstones has risen. Following a lengthy wait, the HBO series is returning for its sophomore season on Sunday, Jan. 9. Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam DeVine return as the ethically questionable televangelist family in their quest to bring glory to god.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Mandy Patinkin-Narrated Insurrection Docuseries Gets January 6 Premiere On Paramount+

Paramount+ is to memorialize the anniversary of the January 6th attack on the Capitol with a six-part docuseries narrated by Mandy Patinkin. The former Homeland star is narrating Indivisible: Healing Hate, and the first episode of the investigative documentary series will debut will debut one year on from the attacks. Winter Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming The series analyzes the driving forces behind the attack on the Capitol, the rise of far-right extremism that fueled the events and how the country is dealing with the divide. Indivisible: Healing Hate will feature interviews with federal and state law enforcement, victims...
TV SERIES
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy