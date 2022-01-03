ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

TGC Sheriffs conduct 92 traffic stops: arrest five during DPS holiday campaign

By James Smith
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Texas Department of Transportation’s Impaired Driving Mobility Campaign, for the 2021 Holiday and 2022 New Year Weekends.

1 dead in New Year’s Day crash outside Ozona

During the campaign, deputies conducted 92 traffic stops.  Infractions included:

  • 14 enforcement actions for speeding
  • 22 enforcement actions for intersection violations
  • 63 enforcement actions for other traffic violations.

Deputies also arrested 5 subjects for the following violations:

  • 1- Driving While Intoxicated
  • 2- outstanding arrest warrants
  • 1- Felony Possession of Controlled Substance
  • 1 – Felony Possession of Marijuana
  • 1- Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana.
KLST/KSAN

Garden City teen dies in rollover crash

GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- A 16-year-old boy from Garden City has died following a single car rollover crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Around 5:17 p.m. on January 5, troopers responded to Ranch Road 33, two miles north of Garden City to investigate. At the scene, troopers found a wrecked 2007 Toyota […]
GARDEN CITY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Airplane makes emergency landing in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials, an aircraft has made an emergency landing in West El Paso. EPPD officials say that the airplane landed near Doniphan and Racetrack, and there are no reported injuries. The aircraft, a 1971 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee, seats 3 passengers and one pilot. Officials […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

3 injured in scaffolding collapse at Ozona High School

UPDATE: The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding the construction accident at Ozona High School: On January 6, 2022 Crockett County Sheriff’s units and Crockett County Fire & E.M.S. responded to Ozona High School for a report of a construction site accident. When emergency responders arrived on the scene, they found several persons […]
OZONA, TX
KLST/KSAN

Jail logs: January 5, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Money laundering, theft and drug possession top Sterling County’s December 2021 arrest report

STERLING COUNTY, Texas – The Sterling County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly arrest report for December 2021. The list below includes felony/misdemeanor arrest, citations, emergency detention and calls for service: Felony Arrests: Theft of Copper – 2 Money Laundering >=$2,500<$30,000 – 1 Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1<1G – 4 Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence – 1 […]
STERLING COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

