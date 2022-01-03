Local educators weigh in on bill that allows non-teaching staff to work as subs

LANSING, Mich. — A new bill signed by Michigan’s governor is aimed at allowing more people to step in as substitute teachers in public school classrooms. In a letter to the Michigan House of Representatives, Governor Gretchen Whitmer described the bill as a temporary but necessary move, saying, “Everything we have learned from the last year and half demonstrates that our kids need to be in school, in person, every school day. As a temporary stopgap, HB 4294 will help meet that goal during this incredibly challenging time.”

