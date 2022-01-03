ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local educators weigh in on bill that allows non-teaching staff to work as subs

By Gina Joseph - The Macomb Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan public schools can use non-teaching staff as substitute...

New Law Allows Schools To Use Non-Teaching Staff As Substitutes

From the Associated Press — Michigan public schools can use non-teaching staff as substitute teachers the rest of the academic year under a law designed to address a shortage during the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that she signed the bill last week, calling it a “temporary stopgap.” It lets secretaries, paraprofessionals and other school.
EDUCATION
WDBO

Michigan governor signs bill allowing secretaries, bus drivers to work as substitute teachers

LANSING, Mich. — A new bill signed by Michigan’s governor is aimed at allowing more people to step in as substitute teachers in public school classrooms. In a letter to the Michigan House of Representatives, Governor Gretchen Whitmer described the bill as a temporary but necessary move, saying, “Everything we have learned from the last year and half demonstrates that our kids need to be in school, in person, every school day. As a temporary stopgap, HB 4294 will help meet that goal during this incredibly challenging time.”
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Substitute Teaching Rule Could Address Shortage of Subs

A new Michigan law makes temporary changes for substitute teachers in all public schools. It was signed by Governor Whitmer and allows non-teaching staff to be used as substitute teachers. The law is in effect for the rest of the academic year. This means that secretaries, paraprofessionals and other school...
EDUCATION
