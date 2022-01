A Virginia-based company and its Dayton-area subsidiary have been awarded a new Air Force contract worth up to $48 million. DCS Corp., headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, and Beavercreek Township-based Infoscitex recently landed a five-year blanket purchase agreement (BPA) in support of the 711th Human Performance Wing (HPW) Warfighter Interactions & Readiness Division, which is located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Issued by the General Services Administration (GSA), the agreement is under the GSA multiple award schedule.

DAYTON, OH ・ 24 DAYS AGO