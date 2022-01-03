ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US Navy aircraft carrier deploys for the first time under the command of a female captain

By Ryan Pickrell
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12RzYo_0dbnHYFd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgvBM_0dbnHYFd00
USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego Bay.

US Navy

  • A US Navy aircraft carrier deployed with a female skipper for the first time on Monday.
  • USS Abraham Lincoln set sail from San Diego under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt.
  • The carrier also set sail with its first Marine Corps F-35C stealth-fighter squadron.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln made history Monday when it set sail from San Diego, becoming the first US Navy carrier to deploy under the leadership of a female commanding officer.

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt assumed command of the carrier in August , becoming the first female carrier skipper .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yg7Jl_0dbnHYFd00
Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, incoming commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), reads her orders during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck.

US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt

Before taking command of the Lincoln last year, Bauernschmidt served as the commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock USS San Diego. She was previously the Lincoln's executive officer and the first woman to serve as the second in command on a carrier.

And before that, Bauernschmidt, a seasoned helicopter pilot who has flown over 3,000 hours in Navy aircraft, commanded Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70, supporting Operation Enduring Freedom while deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pNkt_0dbnHYFd00
Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, commanding officer of USS Abraham Lincoln, at a news conference before the ship's deployment.

US Navy

When she took command of the Lincoln last summer, Bauernschmidt said in a statement that "there is no more humbling sense of responsibility than to know you are entrusted with the care of the people who have chosen to protect our nation."

The Lincoln left San Diego on Monday for a regular deployment as part of the Carrier Strike Group 3, which also included one guided-missile cruiser and four guided-missile destroyers.

Beyond its commanding officer, the Lincoln also made history by deploying with its first Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter squadron, the "Black Knights" of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314 .

But the Lincoln is not the first carrier to deploy with the F-35C. USS Carl Vinson deployed with the "Argonauts" of Strike Fighter Squadron 147 in August , becoming the first Navy carrier to sail with an integrated air wing consisting of both fourth- and fifth-generation fighters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JSCep_0dbnHYFd00
An F-35C lands aboard USS Abraham Lincoln.

US Marine Corps photo by 1stLt. Charles Allen

Insider previously talked to one of the Marine F-35C pilots of VMFA 314 . The pilot, Maj. Mark Dion, said that "the jet brings a lot of capability to the Marine Corps and to the Navy" and "just makes the carrier much more lethal."

In its statement on the Lincoln's deployment, the Navy said that "the Navy's next iteration of the Carrier Air Wing will be more lethal and survivable in today's contested battle space, and well into the future."

The Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group began preparing for this deployment in April and recently completed a monthlong exercise to certify the strike group ahead of its deployment.

The Navy did not provide any details on the CSG's deployment, only saying that it is in "support of global maritime security operations."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 148

Valerie Aylward
4d ago

I just came here to laugh at the comments of women bashing. Say what you will whether right or wrong, but unlike a man she doesn't need to ask for directions!😂😂😂😘 I WISH EVERYONE A HAPPY, HEALTHY, POSITIVE, PROSPEROUS AND SAFE NEW YEAR!😘🎉🎉🎉

Reply(11)
23
Michael Critelli
4d ago

they gave it to here because shes a female not because shes better. there where 3 other CO's up all males with more experience and they didnt get it. why because shes a chick that is all.

Reply(23)
31
realistically indifferent
4d ago

Well, hope she does better then the other women put in command for the first time. She will be canned in a year for being “loss of confidence” because she spent more time retaliating and proving she is a n charge women.

Reply(3)
15
Related
WKRC

Woman makes US Navy history as first woman to lead a nuclear carrier

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (KFMB/CBS NEWSPATH/WKRC) — The USS Abraham Lincoln made history Monday as thousands of service members deployed from San Diego at Naval Air Station North Island as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group. It's the first deployment under Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln — she's the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history. Bauernschmidt, who previously served as the carrier’s executive officer from 2016-2019, relieved Capt. Walt “Sarge” Slaughter of his duties Aug. 19 during a change of command ceremony in San Diego.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Carl Vinson
Person
Mark Dion
Outsider.com

US Navy Submarine Returns Home With Visible Damage After Striking Underwater Mountain

The U.S. Navy had an interesting surprise over the weekend when a submarine reportedly returned home with visible damage. According to the USNI News, the fast-attack, nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Connecticut, made its arrival on Sunday (December 12th) with visible surface damage. This latest impact issue comes after the submarine had a collision in the South China Sea. This incident reportedly happened on October 2nd. Officials concluded that the watercraft hit an “uncharted seamount.” At the time, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, the commander of US 7th Fleet, fired the USS Connecticut’s command leadership.
MILITARY
ktxs.com

Commander of the 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron relieved of duties

ABILENE, Texas — Maj. April Widman, the commander of the 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was relieved of her duties on December 2nd, 2021 for a lost of trust and confidence in her ability to lead the men and women of the squadron. Chief Master Sgt. Peter Tascione was also removed from his position as the 317th AMXS Senior Enlisted Leader, according to a statement from Dyess Airforce Base.
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Aircraft Carrier#Us Marine Corps
USNI News

Navy Relieves Destroyer XO For ‘Failing to Abide By Lawful Order’

The Navy has relieved the executive officer of one of its Arleigh Burke-class destroyers for “failing to abide by lawful order,” a Navy spokesman confirmed to USNI News. The service on Friday relieved Cmdr. Lucian Kins, the executive officer of USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81), Naval Surface Force Atlantic said in a statement.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy warship fires laser weapon in Middle East

The U.S. Navy tested a laser weapon at sea on Tuesday that destroyed a target floating in the Gulf of Aden, near Yemen. The weapon is one that could be used to defend from attack boat threats from Iran and Iran-backed militias. The U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet disclosed the...
MILITARY
theaviationgeekclub.com

The epic story of the USAF KC-135 that refueled a US Navy KA-3 while the Skywarrior was refueling two US Navy F-8 Crusaders (one at a time) providing RESCAP over North Vietnam

‘I deployed my hose, and the F-8s came in one at a time and took on fuel from me while the KC-135 fueled us,’ Lieutenant Commander Don Alberg, US Navy KA-3 Skywarrior pilot. In the years following World War II, as the U.S. Navy sought to retain its long-standing...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
theaviationgeekclub.com

How US Navy aircraft sank Imperial Japanese Navy’s Oite Kamikaze destroyer during Operation Hailstone against the island base of Truk

The Oite Kamikaze-class destroyer was unique in that it was sunk entering Truk Lagoon rather than exiting it. In early 1944, the island base of Truk was a Japanese Pearl Harbor; a powerful naval and air base that needed to be neutralized before the Allies could fight their way any further towards Tokyo. But Truk was also the most heavily defended naval base outside the Japanese Home Islands and an Allied invasion would be costly.
MILITARY
Navy Times

How an undersea volcano nearly sidelined this Navy ship

The brand-new expeditionary sea base ship Miguel Keith was nearly sidelined last month after debris from a massive undersea volcanic eruption gummed up vital ship systems, according to Japan-based U.S. 7th Fleet. Commissioned in May, Miguel Keith was operating off Japan when the remnants of the volcanic eruption made themselves...
MILITARY
Fox News

Navy destroyer second-in-command relieved of duty over refusal to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19

An unvaccinated top-ranking officer for U.S. Navy destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill was relieved of duty Friday night over his refusal to get tested for COVID-19. Speaking to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, a senior US Navy official familiar with the situation said Commander Lucian Kins, the Arleigh Burke-class Navy ship's number-two officer, refused to get vaccinated or tested.
MILITARY
Navy Times

Navy Reserve unit CO relieved of command

The leader of an Ohio Navy Reserve unit was relieved of command Monday. Cmdr. Jennifer Reid was fired as commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Toledo “due to a loss of confidence in Reid’s ability to perform her duties,” according to a Navy Reserve Force statement. The...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

350K+
Followers
23K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy