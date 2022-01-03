ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The 7 Best Documentary Films About Food

12tomatoes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood documentaries are interesting beasts, a mix of gotcha journalism, lifestyle entertainment, character studies, and populism. Some of the best food documentaries blur the line between information, entertainment, and accusation into often hard-to-digest but impactful filmmaking. In the collection of seven best food documentaries below, I’ve included a mix...

12tomatoes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

Here they are: The best films of 2021

I’ve looked back over the past year, and here are the films your reviewer picks as the best of the best. The choices are idiosyncratic, and viewers may have their own picks, but these choices at least give viewers something to think about. They are based on a variety of cinematic issues, including the film’s cinematography, the power of its subject matter, or that of the characters themselves.
MOVIES
Kankakee Daily Journal

REEL TALK: The best films of 2021

The “Best Films of 2021” is certainly a subjective list, but it’s also a fluctuating one. As I pour through the titles and even rewatch a few of my top favorites, these movies jockey for position depending upon my mood and even the day’s events. And with that stated caveat, here are “the best” films of 2021.
MOVIES
anothermag.com

The Best Independent and Arthouse Films of 2021

During a year where UK cinemas are still dealing with the fallout of the pandemic, and attempting to return to what the world was like before, it’s apt that many of the best films of 2021 are concerned with the idea of remembrance. Whether it is Anthony Hopkins grasping after his own memories in The Father, or Dev Patel attempting to create a legacy as a Knight of the Round Table, these stories are interested in memorialisation. Envisioning a new future with an awareness of the past is the enterprise of cinema in the wake of a disaster we’d all love to forget, but can’t afford to.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Spurlock
Person
Ella Brennan
Person
Jiro Ono
longislandadvance.net

Documentary on tragic Native American incident results in film awards

It’s been a long, bittersweet, illuminating road for Campbell Dalglish’s documentary “Savage Land.” The East Patchogue filmmaker, writer, producer, playwright, and City College of New York associate professor has reaped several Best Documentary Award accolades, including The Americas Film Festival of New York, Lake Placid Film Festival and The American Indian Film Festival. Just recently, it was lauded at the European Film Festival (London, Valencia and Warsaw) for Best Story and Best Film.
EAST PATCHOGUE, NY
sb-american.com

FILM REVIEW:The Best Films of 2021

In 2021, the box-office did not disappoint with outstanding films on the big screen and streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Apple TV +. Films like Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Denzel Washington’s A Journal for Jordan, Ridley’s Scott’s House of Gucci, Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall and the Marvel Universe’s first Asian superhero film Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings have made a variety of lists as they should. I wanted to use this list as an opportunity to elevate some films that may have been undervalued or overlooked for a variety of reasons including subject matter, perceived lack of star power, genre or release date. Check out some of the top films of 2021, some of which you may not have heard of and others you may not wish to forget as we head into 2022.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

GHOSTBUSTERS: ULTIMATE COLLECTION Box Set Includes Films, New Documentary, Deleted Scenes, Audition Videos, and More

An awesome collector’s item is headed our way this February with the release of the Ghostbusters: Ultimate Collection Box Set. The box includes the original two Ghostbusters films, then it quietly skips over the 2016 Ghostbusters movie from director Paul Feig, and includes the latest film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which will also be available for individual purchase on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on the same day (the movie also debuts digitally on January 4), as well as tons of awesome bonus features sure to please any fans of the franchise.
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix’s 20 biggest critical flops, from Emily in Paris to Rebecca

For those who have a masochistic streak, there are few things more fulfilling than hate-watching awful films and TV shows. And there are plenty of them: Ben Wheatley’s lavish yet weirdly empty adaptation of Rebecca appalled critics and fans alike last year.When Emily in Paris hit screens, it inspired a deep hatred in critics who condemned it for “caricaturing” French people as “vile snobs”.But fans still inhaled both of these abominations within hours of them arriving online.Rebecca and Emily in Paris were both brought into the world by Netflix, so it only seemed fitting that we collate a list...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Fast Food#Good Food#Tele Series#Mcdonald#Japanese
solzyatthemovies.com

The Best Films of 2011: Revisiting The Rankings

Solzy at Movies takes a look back at the best films of 2011 and updates the rankings after a decade of time has passed. Choosing the best films of the year in early or mid-December sometimes isn’t the best idea. There are times when you really need more time to rank the films. Or in my case, I grew up in Louisville, Ky., so not everything came out before the end of the year. In many instances, we didn’t get some of the Oscar contenders until after the new year. When this happens, those films are ineligible for my awards by default. I didn’t see The Artist until January 27, 2012, for example. In the ten year period since, I’ve joined various critics groups. While I’m happy to see the top contenders early, I’m still not sure I got it right when it comes time to post my awards. Even when it comes to the top ten films of the year, I see way to many films to just post the top ten.
MOVIES
klbjfm.com

Carole King and James Taylor to star in an upcoming documentary film

Carole King and James Taylor will star in an upcoming documentary film that chronicles their decades-long friendship and musical collaboration.Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name will premiere on Jan. 2 on CNN and will be livestreamed on CNNgo. The movie will then be available on demand from Jan. 3 through Jan. 9 on various cable and satellite providers, CNNgo and mobile apps.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘A Manual For Cleaning Women’: Cate Blanchett To Produce & Star In Pedro Almodóvar’s First English-Language Feature

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley, Don’t Look Up) will produce and star in A Manual for Cleaning Women, the first English-language feature from Oscar-winning Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers, Pain and Glory), Deadline has confirmed. The film in early stages of development is based on Lucia Berlin’s 43-part collection of short stories, examining the lives of women working a wide variety of demanding jobs. Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini will produce for Dirty Films, with Almodóvar for El Deseo, and Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer for New Republic Pictures. Pic is Almodóvar’s follow-up to Parallel Mothers, the Sony Pictures Classic...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Recipes
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Live Action Shorts Predictions

Short film predictions are often the hardest for the average office Oscars pool participant, and unfortunately the experts usually don’t fare much better. And of the three shorts categories, the live action short is usually the biggest wild card. While animated and documentary shorts have benefitted in recent years from growing online audiences, traditional narrative shorts tend to remain the domain of film festivals — at least until Oscar season. That said, this year’s shortlist offers an array of narrative shorts from both emerging and established filmmakers, some with festival recognition and others little known until now. This year’s crop...
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: Good deeds go punished in Farhadi's 'A Hero'

In Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi s films, reasonably straightforward set-ups — a divorce, a missing woman, a newly lent apartment — unspool such complex, cascading developments that it comes as no surprise that a found handbag stuffed with gold coins leads to countless fluctuations of fortune and anguish in his latest, “A Hero.” In movies, we tend to reserve the term “magician” for more spectacle-driven filmmakers who spin visual-effects illusions. But Farhadi's mastery is at least equally spellbinding, even while being rooted in realistic domestic dramas, with Tehran traffic usually buzzing all around. His films (including the Oscar-winners “A...
MOVIES
Variety

Debut ARCA Arts Film Fest Captures the Glory, Tragedy of Extraordinary Art and Great Artists

The rich, varied and enticing lineup of Uruguay’s inaugural ARCA Intl. Film Festival underscores one fact from the festival’s get-go: In commercial terms, art-themed movies are not necessarily a backwater niche, reserved for high-brow aesthetes. MSNBC Films won what is described as an intense bidding war to secure rights to JR’s “Paper and Glue”; Sony Pictures Classics acquired U.S. rights to animated heist caper “Ruben Brandt, Collector,” Zeitgeist Film/Kino Lorber took those to “Beyond the Visible – Hilma af Klint”; further titles are handled by doyens of arthouse film or documentary sales such as Films Boutique (“Last and First Men”) and...
MOVIES
redriverradio.org

Documentary On Five Shreveport Priests Accepted By Cannes Film Festival

A documentary video titled “The Five Priests” is about Roman Catholic Priests who lived and died in Shreveport while working among the sick and dying during the Yellow Fever Pandemic in the late 1890s. Yesterday it was announced it has been accepted for entry in the famous Cannes Film Festival in France. Cheryl White, Professor of History at LSU in Shreveport is one of the people who worked on the project. She explains more.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy