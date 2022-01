We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. T-Mobile dropped us a line to let us know that starting today, it is offering a new promotion that it calls the "buy a line, get a line offer." This is how it works. Anyone with two or more voice lines on T-Mobile can add an additional voice line and get another for free. This is available for all of T-Mobile's popular plans including Essentials, Magenta, Magenta MAX, and Simple Choice.

