Marshall quarterback Grant Wells announces plans to transfer

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall quarterback Grant Wells said he is transferring.

The two-year starter announced his decision Monday on Twitter.

Wells completed 66% of his passes for 3,532 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season. Marshall went 7-6, losing to Louisiana-Lafayette in the New Orleans Bowl.

Wells attended George Washington High School in Charleston.

“It has been a tremendous honor to be Marshall’s quarterback for these last two years,” Wells said. “I’ve made memories that will last a lifetime.”

