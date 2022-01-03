ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cop couple overpower rowdy passenger on flight to Canada

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Two off-duty officers heading for a holiday in Canada together as a couple stepped up and helped restrain a fellow passenger who became rowdy on their flight last week, Austria’s Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the passenger started issuing threats about two hours into the flight “and thereby endangered the safety of the plane.”

After quietly reaching out to the plane’s crew, the officers overpowered the disruptive passenger and kept him under observation until the plane landed and they were able to hand him over to Canadian authorities.

In a statement, Lufthansa confirmed that the incident occurred on its Dec. 29 flight from Frankfurt to Toronto, and thanked the pair for their help.

The German carrier declined to provide further details citing data protection.

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Out of Control Passengers Party on Plane From Canada to Cancun

A wild party on board a plane chartered from Montreal, Canada, to Cancun, Mexico, is sparking outrage after videos showing social media influencers and their friends drinking, vaping, and “crowd surfing” on the Sunwing Air flight have surfaced. The flight attendants on board say they tried to restore order, but the passengers were out of control. Now the airline has canceled their return trip and they’re stranded in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Canadian passengers stranded after party flight to Mexico

MONTREAL (AP) — Passengers who filmed themselves partying without masks aboard a chartered flight from Montreal to Mexico now face being stranded after three airlines have refused to fly them home to Canada. Sunwing Airlines cancelled the return charter flight from Cancun scheduled for Wednesday and Air Transat and Air Canada both said they will refuse to carry the passengers, Videos of the Dec. 30 flight shared on social media show unmasked passengers gathered in close proximity, singing and dancing in the aisle and on seats. In one video, a large bottle of vodka appears to be passed among passengers.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Rowdy#Austria#Overpowered#Frankfurt#Ap#Interior Ministry#Canadian#Lufthansa#German
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
The Independent

Amazon workers arrested after thousands of packages discovered inside home

Three people have been arrested in connection with theft in which investigators found a home filled to the brim with thousands of Amazon delivery packages.The Oklahoma county sheriff’s office, in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, identified the suspects as Cesar Yasnier Cerqueira Rojas, Dinneris Matos Delgado, and Maikel Perez Laurencio.The three face 15 felony counts of possession of stolen property and embezzlement. Ms Delgado has also been charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Meth).The theft was discovered after officials responded to an illegal dumping complaint in the area on 30 December last year.“When they arrived, deputies found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russia-led troops to be sent to Kazakhstan amid deadly unrest as president calls protesters ‘terrorists’

A Russia-led military alliance has announced it will deploy “peacekeeping forces” to Kazakhstan after the country’s president asked for help in controlling violent protests that erupted over the price of fuel.A number of the protesters forced their way into the presidential residence and the mayor’s office in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, and set both on fire, according to Russian news agency Tass on Wednesday.Eight police officers and national guard members have been killed, and more than 300 were injured, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said. No figures on civilian casualties have been released.Officers have deployed water cannon in...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

712K+
Followers
371K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy