KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg announced Friday he will not be seeking re-election after serving for the past 15 years. “In many ways, this is the most important year of my service, with our team facing multiple challenges due to the pandemic. It will also be my last year with the office," said Satterberg. "After four terms, I have decided to not seek re-election this year."

12 HOURS AGO