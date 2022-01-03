ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Fire department chief accused of taking snowplow

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) —

A Vermont fire department chief has been accused of removing a snowplow from a housing cooperative without authority.

Police said Rusty Sage, chief of the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Company, was arrested and charged with grand larceny in Brattleboro, the Brattleboro Reformer reported Monday.

Brian Emerson, the president of the Tri-Park Cooperative Housing Cooperation, said he learned the plow was missing on Dec. 14. He reported it to police, which contacted him a couple of weeks later and asked him to come identify a plow the department suspected belonged to Tri-Park.

Emerson said Sage, who lives near the housing cooperative, was an on-call employee for it and was contacted on occasion for help plowing its roads.

Sage told the Reformer he believes the matter will be cleared up at his arraignment. “I have the evidence I need to show that I had permission to have the snowplow,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Two suspects arrested in death of Lincoln woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two suspects in the death of a Lincoln woman whose remains were found near Pawnee Lake have been charged in her death. Joesef Barraza, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and three counts of first-degree sexual assault in Carly Schaaf’s death, Police Chief Teresa Ewins said during a news conference Friday.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brattleboro, VT
Crime & Safety
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
City
Brattleboro, VT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

712K+
Followers
371K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy