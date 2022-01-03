Fire department chief accused of taking snowplow

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) —

A Vermont fire department chief has been accused of removing a snowplow from a housing cooperative without authority.

Police said Rusty Sage, chief of the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Company, was arrested and charged with grand larceny in Brattleboro, the Brattleboro Reformer reported Monday.

Brian Emerson, the president of the Tri-Park Cooperative Housing Cooperation, said he learned the plow was missing on Dec. 14. He reported it to police, which contacted him a couple of weeks later and asked him to come identify a plow the department suspected belonged to Tri-Park.

Emerson said Sage, who lives near the housing cooperative, was an on-call employee for it and was contacted on occasion for help plowing its roads.

Sage told the Reformer he believes the matter will be cleared up at his arraignment. “I have the evidence I need to show that I had permission to have the snowplow,” he said.