Funeral procession route for Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – On December 29 Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley was killed in the line of duty .
On January 4, the funeral will be open to the public. Law Enforcement Procession line-up will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Fairfield Community High School is the starting point on January 4, 2022 immediately following
funeral services and first responder walkthrough. Beyond that, the route is as follows:
- East on W. King Street toward SW 3rd Street
- Turn left onto SE 4th Street
- Turn left onto E. Court Street
- Turn left at the 1st cross street onto NE 3rd Street
- Turn right onto E. Main Street
- Slight right onto US-45 N/US Hwy 45
- Turn left onto Central Avenue
- Arrive at Cisne Family Cemetery
