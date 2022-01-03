ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IL

Funeral procession route for Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley

By Jana Garrett
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – On December 29 Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley was killed in the line of duty .

On January 4, the funeral will be open to the public. Law Enforcement Procession line-up will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The funeral procession route. The public is highly encouraged to line the route to show support.

Fairfield Community High School is the starting point on January 4, 2022 immediately following
funeral services and first responder walkthrough. Beyond that, the route is as follows:

  • East on W. King Street toward SW 3rd Street
  • Turn left onto SE 4th Street
  • Turn left onto E. Court Street
  • Turn left at the 1st cross street onto NE 3rd Street
  • Turn right onto E. Main Street
  • Slight right onto US-45 N/US Hwy 45
  • Turn left onto Central Avenue
  • Arrive at Cisne Family Cemetery
