2nd Asian elephant dies from virus at an Albuquerque zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A second Asian elephant has died at an Albuquerque zoo due to a virus infection, authorities said Monday.

Officials at ABQ BioPark announced 8-year-old Jazmine died Sunday from the effects of the elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus.

BioPark officials said the virus was first detected in her bloodwork on Dec. 28 and Jazmine had round-the-clock treatment from medical and elephant experts from across the country.

They said the virus also killed her 3-year-old brother, Thorn, on Christmas Day.

BioPark officials elephants are most susceptible to the virus from 18 months to 8 years old.

They also said EEHV is the leading cause of death for Asian elephant calves and can impact elephants in all habitats.

A 50-year-old Asian elephant named Sheena died at the Phoenix Zoo in late November of natural causes, but had been carefully managed for the past few years for chronic osteoarthritis and gastrointestinal issues.

She had been at the Phoenix Zoo since 2000.