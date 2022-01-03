ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Manchester United 0-1 Wolves Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL | Moutinho Stunning Goal

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3L9W_0dbnD2uM00

Wolves ran out deserved 1-0 winners against Manchester United at Old Trafford and you can watch the match highlights here.

A fantastic Joao Moutinho goal in the 82nd minute was enough to separate the teams on a disappointing evening for Ralph Rangnick.

Watch the match highlights here:

The Red Devils can go within a point of West Ham United in fourth with a victory and keep up the pressure on those teams around them.

In some surprising team news for Manchester United, Phil Jones returns to the starting XI with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly all missing.

Wolves under Bruno Lage have been impressive so far this season and can leapfrog Brighton in eighth with a victory at Old Trafford.

Here are the line ups:

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga

Wolves Team

Jose Sa, Max Kilman, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Francisco Trincao, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Fernando Marcal, Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez

Wolves Subs

John Ruddy, Hugo Bueno, Rayan Ait Nouri, Ki-Jana Hoever, Leander Dendoncker, Luke Cundle, Bruno Jordao, Fabio Silva, Adama Traore

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Manchester United Reveal Price They Are Willing To Pay For Barcelona Forward Ousmane Dembele In January, Anthony Martial Included In Deal?

Manchester United want to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele in January with Anthony Martial part of the deal going in the opposite direction on loan according to a report. France international Dembele's contract renewal talks appear to have hit a stalemate at the Nou Camp meaning he is free to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick calls on Manchester United’s fringe players to deal with lack of game time ‘in professional way’

Ralf Rangnick has admitted that Manchester United’s fringe players are unhappy with their lack of playing time under him but believes it is up to them to “deal with that in a professional way”.The United interim manager added that those frustrated by their lack of opportunities have acted professionally to the best of his knowledge, though as many as 11 first-team players are understood to want to leave in search of regular football or a fresh startAnthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson are among those keen to earn more regular opportunities elsewhere, with others like Paul Pogba,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
David De Gea
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Conor Coady
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Alex Telles
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Leander Dendoncker
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
Jesse Lingard
The Independent

Lionel Messi accused of disrespecting Mauricio Pochettino with 'very shocking' actions

Lionel Messi has been accused of “disrespecting” Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino after he reportedly did not tell him that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Messi, who joined PSG last summer after leaving Barcelona, had returned to Argentina for Ligue 1’s winter break, where he tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The forward was one of four PSG players to record positive tests and it ruled him out of the club’s French Cup fixture against Vannes on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, Pochettino said Messi would not return to France until he tested negative, and local media reports...
SOCCER
The Independent

Arsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Old Trafford#The Red Devils#Brighton#Manchester United Team
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Five things we learned as Thomas Tuchel wins the tactical battle

Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday night to make them clear favourites to reach Wembley.The Blues threatened through the returning Romelu Lukaku within 30 seconds, but it took a further four minutes for the opener to arrive via Kai Havertz, after a series of poor defensive choices from the Tottenham players.If those were poor defensive moments, the second goal was merely farcical, as Japhet Tanganga headed a free-kick straight into team-mate Ben Davies and the ball bounced in past Kepa.After the restart Spurs were improved from a woeful first 45, but the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Aston Villa loan Coutinho, Newcastle sign Trippier, Arsenal’s striker decision

Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals from the Premier League and across Europe as the January transfer window gathers pace. Newcastle are beginning to show their new financial might with the club now focused on signing a centre-back after confirming the signing of Kieran Tripper. Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos are both targets while the Magpies are also on the hunt for a striker with Callum Wilson out injured. Elsewhere, Brighton have made their first move by signing Kacper Kozlowski, while Everton have completed deals for full-backs Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson ahead of Lucas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What should Manchester United fans expect from incoming chief executive Richard Arnold?

It can appear as if the more things change at Old Trafford, the more they stay the same. On the surface, that would also appear to be the case with Richard Arnold succeeding Ed Woodward.Woodward will step down as Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman and most senior official at the beginning of next month after an eight-and-a-half year reign in which success has been measured on balance sheets rather than in the trophy cabinets. Woodward himself would admit that much.Four managers, no Premier League titles and more than £1bn spent on a mixed bag of signings is not the full extent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Independent

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante miss Carabao Cup semi-final with Covid-19

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante missed Chelsea’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.The duo were ruled out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, which included forward Timo Werner who had just returned after a Covid isolation of his own.Tuchel admitted losing Silva and Kante delivered a “huge” blow to Chelsea’s plans.An update from the boss ahead of #CheTot.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 5, 2022“It’s huge for us because they are two huge players,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official club website.“We had the last information today in the morning, so it is quite challenging,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
FIFA
The Independent

Aston Villa agree loan move for Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho will join Aston Villa from Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season.Villa have the option to buy the Brazil international who is now expected to travel to Birmingham to complete the formalities of his move.The midfielder will link up with Villa boss Steven Gerrard who he played with at Liverpool.Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022A statement read: “Aston Villa and Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Official: Three Man Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Player Award Revealed - Contenders Included Salah, Messi, Benzema, Lewandowski, Neymar, Mbappe, Ronaldo

The three man shortlist for the 2021 Best FIFA Men's Player award was revealed on Friday. As per FIFA.com, the award recognises the most outstanding player in men's football. 'The Best FIFA Men's Player is given to the most outstanding player in men's football as voted for by an international jury comprising the current coaches of all men's national teams (one per team), current captains of all men's national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com.'
FIFA
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and reaction after Ben Davies’ own goal

Chelsea seized control of their league cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur, beating their London rivals 2-0 in the first leg on Wednesday thanks to an early strike by Kai Havertz and an own goal by Spurs defender Ben Davies.The Blues swamped their visitors right from the kickoff and, after a mix-up in the Spurs defence in the fifth minute, Havertz fired an angled shot that was goal-bound before it went in off the foot of Davinson Sanchez.Half an hour later, the dominant hosts got their second goal, albeit with a slice of luck, when Japhet Tanganga headed away a Hakim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
585
Followers
3K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy