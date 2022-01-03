ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Capitol Sees Spike in COVID-19 Cases Among Lawmakers, Staff and Press

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Capitol has been ravaged by COVID-19 in recent weeks, with the onsite testing center’s 7-day positivity rate jumping from 1 percent...

ifiberone.com

Washington state seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases in past week

OLYMPIA - Health officials say Washington state is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, likely due to the Omicron variant that is now likely the dominant strain in the state. The largest single-day report of new cases during the pandemic occurred on Dec. 24, with 6,140 new virus cases. State health officials say while there was an increase in testing around the holidays, the increase in new cases significantly outpaces the increase in testing.
WASHINGTON STATE
Register Citizen

Florida sees spike in COVID cases as hospitalizations rise

MIAMI (AP) — Florida is seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections as the omicron variant rages through the state. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 58,000 new cases for Wednesday and revised its tallies to add thousands of cases to the daily counts of previous days, setting new pandemic records.
FLORIDA STATE
#Us Capitol#Covid#Nbc News
CBS DFW

Some State Republican Lawmakers Support Bill To Ban Vaccine Mandates In Texas Amid US Supreme Court Review

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – About 30 Texas Republican state lawmakers along with the Texas Republican Party want Governor Greg Abbott to call a fourth special session so lawmakers can pass a bill banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Representative Brian Harrison of Waxahachie is among those pushing for it. “I just had a constituent lose their job. Texans are losing their jobs, and the legislature could end this tomorrow, if they would pass the Texas COVID Vaccine Freedom Act, which I introduced,” Rep. Harrison said. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Friday, Jan. 7 to determine whether Congress gave OSHA the authority to require workers...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
The Independent

‘That’s the problem’: Anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid was not vaccinated says husband

An anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid-19 was not vaccinated and “that was the problem”, her husband has confirmed.California Republican Kelly Ernby, a deputy district attorney from Orange County, had publicly attacked government virus vaccine mandates in the months before she died.Following the 46-year-old’s death, some GOP activists falsely suggested that a vaccination shot was the cause of it, according to The Orange County Register.Now her husband, Axel Mattias Ernby, has taken to social media to squash those false rumours.“Please stop spreading lies about Kelly Ernby,” he wrote on one Facebook post about his wife’s death.“She was NOT vaccinated....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Garland: The DOJ Will Prosecute Jan. 6 Criminals ‘At Any Level’ Regardless of Whether They Were at Capitol

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is “committed” to prosecuting the offenders responsible for Jan. 6 “at any level,” regardless if they were present at the Capitol that day or not. The DOJ “remains committed to holding all Jan. 6 perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy,” Garland said in a Tuesday speech from the department addressing the Jan. 6 prosecutions. Garland said that the investigation into the events surrounding the insurrection has become “one of the largest, most complex, and most...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

People not physically present at Capitol riot could face charges, Attorney General Merrick Garland announces

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Department of Justice could charge people who were not physically present at the Capitol on January 6. Garland spoke the day before before the White House and Congress are set to mark the first anniversary of the attack. CBS News national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN to discuss the announcement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
federalwaymirror.com

City shifts to hybrid work schedule as COVID-19 cases rise among staff

Employees at Federal Way City Hall are transitioning to a hybrid work environment through January, the mayor announced on Jan. 3. The hybrid work instruction is effective immediately. “Out of an abundance of caution, in the interest of protecting staff and their families, and to reduce the risk of COVID...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
