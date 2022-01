New Year. New me. We all see the post from friends up and down our timeline. People promise to try and change habits. Habits they have deemed unhealthy or wrong. I am going to the gym. I am going to read more. I am going to eat out less. A new year lends itself to a new beginning. Some people want to look for hope and drive change in their lives. For those who choose to make these promises: Good luck! New Year. New you. ...

RELIGION ・ 11 MINUTES AGO