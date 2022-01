Grey’s Anatomy is known as much for its romantic entanglements as it is for anything pertaining to medicine. There have been a lot — a lot — of relationships (and even some weddings) over the course of 18 seasons, and not every doctor can be McDreamy when it comes to romance (even he wasn’t perfect — see below). I took a look back at the staff of Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital (formerly Seattle Grace) and picked out the nine doctors who were definitely better in the medical field than the love department.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO