SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are dealing with some cold temperatures this morning across the ArkLaTex. But while it is a frigid start this morning we are tracking temperatures that will quickly moderate over the next 36 hours for the region. High temperatures this afternoon will move up to around the 50 degree mark today followed by much milder weather over the weekend with 70s possible. The big trade off here will be the fact that we are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through the middle of Sunday. Another cold front will move through the region Sunday night kicking off next week on a chilly note, but by Tuesday we are tracking highs around average with low 60s possible on Wednesday.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO