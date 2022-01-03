ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Pewdiepie will take a break from Youtube this January

By Franz Christian Irorita
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During a live stream, Pewdiepie confirmed that he’s taking a break this January 2022. Youtube’s biggest star still regularly uploads new videos. Although he used to never miss uploading a video on his channel every single day, he has since taken a step back...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

‘Tales of the Abyss’ Anime Series Coming to YouTube in January

Starting on January 1st, the anime series Tales of the Abyss is coming to YouTube, courtesy of Bandai Namco. The release is the company’s way of celebrating the first anniversary of the company's YouTube channel. The first episode of Tales of the Abyss is already available on YouTube, while...
COMICS
wonderwall.com

Britney Spears reveals the real reason she's taking a break from music, plus more news

Britney Spears says she's 'scared of the [music] business' amid comeback reports. Following a Dec. 27 report that claimed Britney Spears is "planning a career comeback for 2022," the singer said on Instagram that what she's endured as a pop star has left her too "scared" of the music business to continue performing. In the same post, she slammed her family for causing her pain. "I have issues … I'm not perfect so I have to remind myself daily to look up and know I'm not alone. I had an experience three years ago where I stopped believing in God," Britney said, in part. "From every angle I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me … I went into a state of shock and the way I coped was being fake denial." She said she kept her mouth shut to avoid "conflict," but "what they did to my heart was unforgivable. … I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs …. I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas … and every time I asked I was told 'No…,'" she continued. "I guess it seems odd to most now why I don't even do my music anymore … that's just the surface issues," she wrote. "People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally … and after what I've been through, I'm scared of people and the business!!!!" Britney, 40, added that avoiding music is her "way of saying F*** you" after what she's been through. She posted the long note within hours of a report from "Entertainment Tonight" that claimed Britney is "actively eyeing different brand deals and entertainment opportunities" and that she's "excited to put her businesswoman hat on in the new year and explore different ventures that weren't available to her in the past," presumably before her conservatorship was terminated.
MUSIC
The Monroe News

Homesteading on YouTube / `Little us from Monroe'

A Monroe couple’s popular YouTube channel has been selected for the United States of YouTube. Todd and Rachel are representing Michigan with “That 1870s Homestead,” the homesteading-themed channel they’ve run for four years. “That 1870s Homestead” was one of just five channels chosen from Michigan. The...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pewdiepie
Z107.3

The Most Watched YouTube Videos From Bangor in 2021

Another year is in the books, so let's take a look back at 2021, right here in the Bangor area!. After a brutal 2020, things have gradually got back to some sort of normalcy during the last 12 months. People got vaccinated, and we slowly returned to all the things we love doing. Restaurants re-opened, concerts and sporting events came roaring back, so it wasn't all bad this time around. COVID is still very much present in our daily lives, but getting back to the daily grind (whatever that is now) was a welcome relief.
BANGOR, ME
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bravotv.com

James Kennedy Shares a “Special” Update on His Life

James Kennedy is sharing a peek into his trip back to London. The Vanderpump Rules cast member recently took to Instagram to post several snapshots from his recent getaway, calling the overseas trip “very nostalgic.”. On January 7, James offered a glimpse into his visit to Richmond, London on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Daily Mail

Influencer Elle Darby sees her followers plummet by nearly 100,000 after it emerged she'd posted racist tweets as a teenager - with some fans branding her apology video 'insincere'

One of Britain's most successful influencers has seen her followers plummet after it emerged she'd written a series of racist tweets over ten years ago. Elle Darby, 26, from Wiltshire, who launched her own clothing brand on the back of her success as a social media star, has lost nearly 100,000 followers since tweets she wrote as a teenager resurfaced last week.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman had to quarantine with Tinder date after they both caught Covid

An Australian woman was forced to quarantine with a man she’d only just met on Tinder after they both tested positive for Covid-19.Sarah Henley, who goes by @poppymoore777 on TikTok, told the story via a series of videos - the initial one amassed more than 13 million views before it was taken down.It begins with a positive lateral flow test alongside the caption, “POV: you and your Tinder date get Covid and have to isolate together”.The video then goes into a montage showing Henley and her male date spending quarantine together, ordering UberEats, drinking beer and washing clothes.In other clips,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando Getting Serious After Miami NYE Vacation: ‘She’s Calling Him Her Boyfriend’

Miley Cyrus’s secret romance with musician Maxx Morando isn’t so secret anymore after the two were spotted making out on a hotel balcony in Miami!. Miley Cyrus, 29, rang in the New Year with her new man, Maxx Morando, 23 – and she was not trying to hide it. Prior to hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with co-host Pete Davidson, 28, for NBC, Miley put their PDA on full display. In photographs first published by DailyMail, Miley and Maxx can be seen kissing and hugging on the balcony of her Miami hotel. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that their public pucker cemented their status as a new couple! “When Miley kissed Maxx on the balcony, she knew that she was going public with their romance,” a source close to Miley said. “And she does not care, at all. She is so into him and she’s calling him her boyfriend!”
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look

The wrestling world is still processing the mass WWE releases from the last few years, and the company has certainly let go of some surprising names. Karrion Kross was one of the names who happened to get cut, and since then the former NXT Champion has updated his look a little bit.
WWE
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
118K+
Followers
74K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy