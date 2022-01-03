Pewdiepie will take a break from Youtube this January

Britney Spears says she's 'scared of the [music] business' amid comeback reports. Following a Dec. 27 report that claimed Britney Spears is "planning a career comeback for 2022," the singer said on Instagram that what she's endured as a pop star has left her too "scared" of the music business to continue performing. In the same post, she slammed her family for causing her pain. "I have issues … I'm not perfect so I have to remind myself daily to look up and know I'm not alone. I had an experience three years ago where I stopped believing in God," Britney said, in part. "From every angle I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me … I went into a state of shock and the way I coped was being fake denial." She said she kept her mouth shut to avoid "conflict," but "what they did to my heart was unforgivable. … I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs …. I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas … and every time I asked I was told 'No…,'" she continued. "I guess it seems odd to most now why I don't even do my music anymore … that's just the surface issues," she wrote. "People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally … and after what I've been through, I'm scared of people and the business!!!!" Britney, 40, added that avoiding music is her "way of saying F*** you" after what she's been through. She posted the long note within hours of a report from "Entertainment Tonight" that claimed Britney is "actively eyeing different brand deals and entertainment opportunities" and that she's "excited to put her businesswoman hat on in the new year and explore different ventures that weren't available to her in the past," presumably before her conservatorship was terminated.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO