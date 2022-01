Apple has announced that the financial results for the first quarter of 2022 will be published on January 27 which will be followed by an earnings conference of the same day. The upcoming statement will be released at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time and 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. And the subsequent conference held by CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will commence at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time and 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO