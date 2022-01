DES MOINES, Iowa — After a very warm December, the tides certainly changed to kick off 2022. The year's first winter storm and subzero low temperatures on back-to-back days. That means the first opportunity to get out and enjoy your favorite winter activities. From sledding and tubing to ice fishing and ice skating, it's time to get back outside, but safely of course.

