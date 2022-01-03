ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

32 Colorful Bedroom Ideas

By Kristin Hohenadel
thespruce.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlogger Elsie Larson of A Beautiful Mess decorated this sunny guest room with a bold, bright yellow and white print wallpaper. A dramatic but airy rattan bed and kilim rug in shades of pink and yellow add a touch of boho design chic. Deep Blue. In this bedroom design...

www.thespruce.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Top Bedroom Decorating Ideas: How to Make Your Bedroom Look Great

Nightstands, lamps, pillows, beds — whether you are an aspiring interior decorator or would just like to make your home have a little makeover; one of the most challenging places to design in a home is the bedroom because it is all about functionality and coziness. You shouldn’t worry; we have created a list of decorating ideas that you can implement and have the perfect bedroom design.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
goodshomedesign.com

Sleek Shipping Container Home Rises Like a Starburst in the Desert

Joshua Tree is one of the most popular and Instagrammable destinations among influencers, and it is also the place where some of the most eccentric and expensive residences in the world are located. This next futuristic container home fits perfectly into the picture and it was designed by architect, James...
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

7 Best Bedroom Paint Colors, According to Home Decor Experts

With so many paint colors and finishes to choose from, it can prove challenging (make that overwhelming) to find "the one." Picking a bedroom paint color feels particularly personal. Perhaps you're looking for a soothing hue that will set the tone for some much-needed serenity after a long day. Or a soothing shade that will help you fall asleep faster?
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Bedding#Andrea May Interiors#Pastel Shades#Little Big Bell#French#Rust#Blue Interior
homedit.com

Stuck With a Small Bathroom? Don’t Make These Decorating Mistakes

Decorating a small bathroom can be a challenge. Of course, there are lots of tips out there for making the most of the space that you have. While plenty of the advice is quite practical, some of it has homeowners playing it so safe that they end up with a totally functional bathroom — that’s also totally boring!
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
ELLE DECOR

These Are the 17 Dreamiest Bedrooms of 2021

You remember that line by Nas in “N.Y. State of Mind” that goes “I never sleep, ’cause sleep is the cousin of death”? For many, during our teen years into our 20s, it was a credo that kept us out of the house until the wee hours. As we get older, however, and become unbeset by FOMO, we tend to run head down and full speed like an offensive tackle into Morpheus’s warm embrace. It’s with that in mind that we’re taking stock of the best bedrooms published in ELLE DECOR in 2021. There will be dramatic lighting...there will be blue-chip art...and there will be headlines with heavy alliteration.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dornob.com

Off-Grid Living Gets Luxurious in This Tiny Modern Cabin by DDAA

Prefabricated cabins just keep getting more impressive. Once thought of as rustic and low-budget, tiny structures in the woods can now be as luxurious as you want them to be. Some are even able to aesthetically rival any small home you can find in an urban environment. The new Cabin A24 by Dev Desai Architects & Associates (DDAA) is a prime example of this, with a gorgeous faceted form, two all-glass walls, and an interior resembling a high-end hotel suite.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

45 Elegant Bathrooms That Make Your Home Feel Like a Spa

Elegance is a term that implies style and grace, qualities that are as appreciated in people as they are in interior design. And it can also refer to a simple and pleasing solution to a problem. Elegant bathroom design encompasses all of those meanings: a way to lay out, design, and decorate an essential and utilitarian room in the house so that it does its job and looks good doing it.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The 10 Best Bathroom Redos of 2021, from Builder-Grade Refreshes to Vintage Overhauls

Bathrooms have a knack for getting away from their users. At first, a black spot of dirty grout doesn’t seem so bad, and neither does awkwardly placed shower rods or old-fashioned vanities. Even the most unfortunate colors have a way of drifting into the background after a while, especially when the focus can stay on skincare and tooth-brushing routines. And then, once you realize one problem, it’s like finally being able to acknowledge them all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

20 Stunning Blue Bathrooms That Are Sure to Bring a Sense of Calm

A few coats of paint can easily transform any room. That said, when it comes to bathrooms, many people stick with classic color schemes like clean whites, soft grays or timeless combos like black and white. But perhaps, nothing is quite as fitting as the color blue, often associated with calm and tranquility. For that reason, browse these inspiring blue bathrooms to give your space a spa-worthy upgrade.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An Outdated Bathroom Becomes a Chic Sanctuary for Under $500

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Although a gut renovation is a surefire way to transform a room, it can be quite an undertaking. Many home renovations require professional help, which means factoring in both the amount of time it takes to complete the project and the final cost. But opting not to renovate doesn’t mean you can’t achieve a true makeover with some clever DIY refreshes.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy