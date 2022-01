The Xiaomi 12 series is finally official and, besides the vanilla version and the Pro variant, it includes a very affordable flagship killer for those who want to save money while still getting several flagship-class specifications: the Xiaomi 12X. It carries a very affordable price if compared to the specifications and it is sold in the same price range as the Realme GT Neo2. That is the reason why we decided to publish a comparison between the specifications of the Xiaomi 12X and the Realme GT Neo2. While waiting for the global launch of the former, you can now realize which one offers the highest value on the paper through this comparison.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO