Construction at the Dobson Ranch Library

 5 days ago
The Dobson Ranch Library is scheduled to be renovated starting in late January 2022. Construction will expand the library's footprint by 1600 square feet, and will add a THINKspot makerspace for community innovation and networking. Additionally, the façade of the building will be updated. This improved entry will offer greater visibility and convenience for library users. Work will start with the demolition of certain areas of the library. For safety, this will require a temporary library closure starting in late January that will last for about 30 days. This is the biggest renovation the Dobson Ranch Library has undergone since it was built in 1987. Funding for the renovation is from the Parks and Culture Bonds issue approved by Mesa voters in 2018.

More information coming soon - check back here for updates!

