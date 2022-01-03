Why Lucid Shares Are Rising Today

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.32% to 36,351.67 while the NASDAQ fell 0.68% to 14,978.67. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 4,688.12. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 59,564,110 cases with around 855,840 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 35,226,380 cases and 483,170 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,395,320 COVID-19 cases with 619,730 deaths. In total, there were at least 301,006,860 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,491,880 deaths.
