Why Lucid Shares Are Rising Today

Electric car stocks have been pretty volatile so far this year -- but today may take the cake. From a 6.5% drop earlier today, shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) have recovered all their losses and then some. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, they're actually up about 1.3% from yesterday's close. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on the other hand might be the stock to beat in electric cars, but it's having a hard time keeping up with Rivian today -- down 3.3% as Rivian rises. And last but not least is Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), tearing up the track with a 9.5% gain.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO