Why Lucid Shares Are Rising Today

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading higher Monday in sympathy with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), which reported strong delivery numbers over the weekend. Tesla announced that vehicle production totaled 305,840 in...

Motley Fool

Why Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid Stocks Are All Over the Map Today

Electric car stocks have been pretty volatile so far this year -- but today may take the cake. From a 6.5% drop earlier today, shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) have recovered all their losses and then some. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, they're actually up about 1.3% from yesterday's close. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on the other hand might be the stock to beat in electric cars, but it's having a hard time keeping up with Rivian today -- down 3.3% as Rivian rises. And last but not least is Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), tearing up the track with a 9.5% gain.
Motley Fool

Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is on the Rise Today

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) were rising 3.4% in morning trading Friday as meme stock traders rallied around their most popular shares, including GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond. The video game retailer seems to be the catalyst today (the home goods retailer's earnings report was yesterday's rallying point)...
Motley Fool

Why Shares of the Mark Cuban-Backed App Dave Are Getting Hammered Today

Dave merged with a $4 billion enterprise value, which seems high with the current state of the business model. Shares of the Mark Cuban-backed digital banking app Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) are getting creamed today after the company completed its merger with a blank check company and began trading independently on the Nasdaq. The stock traded more than 34% down in the final hour of trading today.
Benzinga

UBS Upgrades This Fortune 100 Technology Company

UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier upgraded Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:HON) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target to $237 (an upside of 9.6%) from $229. Mittermaier believes, rising demand will make this year an inflection point for Honeywell International. The analyst sees Honeywell's growth accelerating; he expects growth into...
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Gains Over 100 Points; Aehr Test Systems Shares Slide

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.32% to 36,351.67 while the NASDAQ fell 0.68% to 14,978.67. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 4,688.12. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 59,564,110 cases with around 855,840 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 35,226,380 cases and 483,170 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,395,320 COVID-19 cases with 619,730 deaths. In total, there were at least 301,006,860 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,491,880 deaths.
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Delta Air Lines Inc?

Delta Air Lines Inc's (NYSE:DAL) short percent of float has risen 21.22% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 24.02 million shares sold short, which is 3.77% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Why Alibaba, Baidu, Pinduoduo And JD.com Shares Are Rising

Shares of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU), Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), are all trading higher amid hopes of a regulatory easing in the real estate space. The country has also reportedly urged increased real estate lending.
Benzinga

Why AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm And Taiwan Semiconductor Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) are all trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The U.S. 10 Year Treasury...
Benzinga

(CTAS) - Analyzing Cintas Corporation's Short Interest

Cintas Corporation's (NASDAQ:CTAS) short percent of float has fallen 5.98% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 970.60 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.1% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 2.15% to $1,064.70 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $178.79 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
Benzinga

Tesla Semis Could Be Delivered To PepsiCo In Late January

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) surprised investors and customers in 2021 with an announcement that the highly anticipated Tesla Semi would be delayed. A new report shows Semi deliveries could be just around the corner. What Happened: A Frito-Lay facility in Modesto, California received Tesla Megachargers recently and...
Benzinga

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced its fiscal third-quarter 2021 financial results and issued guidance. Bed Bath & Beyond reported a quarterly earnings loss of 25 cents per share, which was down from earnings of 8 cents per share year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.88 billion, which came in below the estimate of $2 billion.
