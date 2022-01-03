David Byrne and American Utopia band member Gustavo Di Dalva appearing on ‘Late Night’ this evening

Badass Bitch Yoko Ono is turning 89 this year on February 18. In honor of her legacy, Ben Gibbard (yes, of Death Cab for Cutie fame) has curated a compilation to be released on Ono’s birthday. It’s called Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono and contains 14 new renditions of her songs. The roster of artists reimagining her catalogue includes Deerhoof, The Flaming Lips, Sharon Van Etten, Death Cab for Cutie, U.S. Girls, Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som, Stephin Merritt (of Magnetic Fields), Thao, Sudan Archives, We Are KING, Amber Coffman, David Byrne, and Yo La Tengo. The latter two recorded their joint version of “Who Has Seen the Wind?” which is the first single we get to hear from the album.
