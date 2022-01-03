ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

David Byrne and American Utopia band member Gustavo Di Dalva appearing on ‘Late Night’ this evening

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Talking Heads frontman David Byrne will be a guest tonight on Late Night with Seth Myers, which airs at 12:35 a.m. ET/11:35 p.m. CT on NBC. Byrne will be...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

David Byrne Reinvented ‘American Utopia’ With Talking Heads Classics After His Band Caught Covid

David Byrne, that firm believer in shows going on, completely transformed American Utopia on just a couple of days’ notice after several members of his backing band and crew tested positive for Covid-19. On Monday, Dec. 28, Byrne debuted what he called, American Utopia: Unchained, a revamped version of the show that featured some new arrangements and new setlist additions, including a handful of songs he made with Brian Eno, and plenty of Talking Heads favorites.  Byrne announced and detailed the altered shows — which will continue through Jan. 2 — in a video message shared Tuesday. After noting that the band...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vulture

David Byrne Is Burning Down Broadway With ‘Unplugged’ American Utopia Shows

Can somebody get Spike Lee on the phone and a bunch of spare Kenzo suits from storage? Maybe a lamp? Owing to the Omicron variant lingering in New York and ravaging the city’s Broadway community, national treasure David Byrne has announced that American Utopia is not canceling its upcoming performance dates but will rather adapt to a different creative format after several of his band and crew members contracted COVID over the holidays. “We’re gonna do a show. Well, we’re gonna come up with a show. This is our opportunity to make lemonade from COVID lemons,” he explained in an Instagram video. “You can call it ‘unplugged.’ You can call it ‘unchained’ if you like. It’ll be something unlike anything we’ve done before. It’s not quite the show, but it’s gonna be something special.” Byrne promises the new set list will be a mix of Talking Heads hits, solo tracks, and previous American Utopia numbers, and an additional video revealed that “And She Was” will be among the updated songs. (Can we also suggest “Wild Wild Life,” just because?) This iteration of American Utopia will run until January 2, and if you’ve seen all four versions at that point, please contact this writer for a date.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Byrne
UPI News

David Byrne reworks Broadway's 'American Utopia' instead of canceling for COVID

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter David Byrne has announced he is reworking his Broadway show, American Utopia, instead of outright canceling performances because of breakthrough cases of COVID-19. Numerous Broadway shows, including The Lion King, The Music Man and Moulin Rouge have temporarily closed or go on with understudies due to positive tests among their casts and crews.
THEATER & DANCE
brooklynvegan.com

David Byrne’s American Utopia resuming with modified show during Omicron surge

After being postponed by COVID, David Byrne's American Utopia returned to Broadway this fall for its second run, but more recently they've again been forced to cancel shows as the Omicron variant surges and multiple company members have tested positive. Byrne has now announced that instead of remaining shut down until the whole company is out of isolation, they are going to resume the show in modified form, starting on Tuesday, December 28 at St. James Theatre.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Night#House Band#Nbc#Brazilian#American Utopia Broadway#The St James Theatre#Abc Audio
njurbannews.com

David Byrne and the American Utopia band Return to the St. James Theatre on Broadway and Broadway premiere of Skeleton Crew begins

The Broadway community is again facing challenges as the spike in coronavirus cases, fueled by the Omicron variant continues to take a growing toll on the theater business. “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” the new play about one day in the life of a group of African American men in Brooklyn, closed after two days because they were short of performers but was able to keep going only because the playwright, Keenan Scott II, stepped in to perform. The play, which began previews on Oct. 1 and opened on Oct. 13, had been scheduled to run until March 13.
BROOKLYN, NY
enstarz.com

"Making Lemonade out of Covid Lemons!" David Byrne Announces Special 'Unplugged and Unchained' Adaptation of Broadway Show in Light of the Pandemic!

As the Omicron variant spreads like wildfire, Broadway shows are feeling the heat. Within the past twenty-four hours, the hit musical Six extended it's dark period into the beginning of January, keeping it firmly on the ever-growing list of shows burnt by this new variant. This list also includes Tony...
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsideHook

David Byrne Presents Altered “American Utopia” to Respond to COVID Outages

It’s a strange time for Broadway right now. With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading across New York City, several shows have had outages due to key members of the cast and crew testing positive. The latest high-profile instance of this came via the current revival of The Music Man, for which star Hugh Jackman’s positive test results have led to the cancellation of several performances.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Newsday

Despite COVID cases, the show will go on for 'American Utopia'

While a spike in positive COVID-19 cases has canceled performances or put an end to a number of Broadway offerings, the show must go on, as far as the talents behind "David Byrne's American Utopia" are concerned. Though several members of the "American Utopia" band are isolating at home this...
THEATER & DANCE
undertheradarmag.com

David Byrne

And Yo La Tengo cover of Ono’s “Who Has Seen the Wind?” has just been released. More. Under the Radar Announces The Protest Issue with Japanese Breakfast and HAIM on the Covers. Issue 68 Out Now and Also Includes Julien Baker, Wolf Alice, Tegan and Sara, Arlo...
MUSIC
Vulture

David Byrne Claims He’s Not ‘Slick and Perfect’

Heard about Houston? Heard about Detroit? Heard about David Byrne doing a series of stripped-down American Utopia shows because of that variant? The “unplugged” run of shows might be over now — you snooze you lose — but Byrne was in a reflective mood while appearing on Monday’s Late Night, telling Seth Meyers that his twice-in-a-lifetime Broadway event was even more enjoyable because of its flaws. “I told people in this little message, ‘You can either get your money back or take what’s behind the curtain,’” Byrne explained. “I think audiences really liked it. It was not slick and perfect. There were times where I had to stop and ask the band, ‘Who starts this song?’ The audience loved that! They’d applaud for stuff like that.” What was indeed behind the curtain was a new set list, which included Talking Heads standards such as “Life During Wartime,” “(Nothing but) Flowers,” and “And She Was.” Dare we say it was slick and perfect.
ENTERTAINMENT
floodmagazine.com

Hear David Byrne and Yo La Tengo’s Contribution to Ben Gibbard–Curated Yoko Ono Tribute Album

Badass Bitch Yoko Ono is turning 89 this year on February 18. In honor of her legacy, Ben Gibbard (yes, of Death Cab for Cutie fame) has curated a compilation to be released on Ono’s birthday. It’s called Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono and contains 14 new renditions of her songs. The roster of artists reimagining her catalogue includes Deerhoof, The Flaming Lips, Sharon Van Etten, Death Cab for Cutie, U.S. Girls, Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som, Stephin Merritt (of Magnetic Fields), Thao, Sudan Archives, We Are KING, Amber Coffman, David Byrne, and Yo La Tengo. The latter two recorded their joint version of “Who Has Seen the Wind?” which is the first single we get to hear from the album.
MUSIC
New Haven Register

Yoko Ono Tribute Album, With David Byrne, Death Cab for Cutie, Japanese Breakfast and more, Due Next Month

Death Cab for Cutie, David Byrne, Yo La Tengo, Japanese Breakfast, Sharon Van Etten and the Flaming Lips are among the artists featured on “Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono,” a compilation tribute album “imagined and curated” by Death Cab’s Benjamin Gibbard and coming on Canvasback-Atlantic Records on Feb. 18, Ono’s 89th birthday. The full tracklist appears below.
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

David Byrne and Yo La Tengo Teams Up For Yoko Ono Cover

David Byrne and Yo La Tengo have collaborated and released a cover of Yoko Ono’s “Who Has Seen the Wind?” It will be a part of the upcoming tribute album to the artist titled Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono. The album releases on February 18 in...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy