Pittsburgh, PA

Ed Gainey sworn in as Pittsburgh's first Black mayor

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Former state Rep. Ed Gainey (D-Pa.) was sworn in as Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor on Monday.

Gainey took the oath of office in the chambers of the Pittsburgh City Council, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. He was sworn in by Allegheny County Common Pleas President Judge Kim Berkeley-Clark.

During his inaugural address, Gainey thanked God and city residents for putting their faith in him to lead, according to the newspaper. He also touted the support of his wife and family.

“Without this city, I would not be who I am today, and I want you to know that I will never take your support or vote for granted,” Gainey said.

“I understand that your trust and your confidence is not permanent but something that must be earned and protected every single day,” he added.

The new mayor promised that his administration will be "progressive, principled and always on the side of the people."

Gainey, 51, drew attention as a state legislator by pitching the city on ideas to adapt to the modern economy.

He will now take over leadership of a city once deemed the most livable in the country but where minority communities have faced numerous systemic inequities and felt left behind, the Post-Gazette noted.

In a statement, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) called Gainey a "strong leader" who has the "determination to lift up people in his community."

"Mayor Gainey’s focus on improving opportunity for everybody is going to put Pittsburgh and the people who call it home on a path to even greater things," Wolf said.

