ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Victim in 1994 Riverside County cold case identified through forensic genealogy

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VsLIP_0dbn925900

A woman who was found partially buried in the desert in the Thousand Palms area in 1994 was finally identified through forensic genealogy, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

The woman was found on Oct. 24, 1994 and investigators exhausted all resources to identify the woman, including entering her DNA into the California Department of Justice Missing and Unidentified Persons System, to no avail.

The case soon went cold because authorities were also not able to get any leads into what may have happened to the woman.

Last year, the DA’s regional cold case homicide team had a DNA sample created for forensic genealogy.
“Using genetic matches, the Cold Case Team was able to locate a potential match. A biological child was found, and a DNA sample was submitted to the state Missing and Unidentified Persons System,” officials said in a news release.

Then last month, the team was notified that the California Department of Justice issued a final report showing strong support that the victim was Patricia Cavallaro, who was born March 22, 1937.

Authorities on Monday released a sketch of the victim that was distributed before she was identified, and a photo of Cavallaro’s driver’s license.

“Without the use of forensic genealogy, this victim may have never been identified,” officials said in the news release.

The team notified her next of kin, but the investigation into her death remains ongoing.

No further details about the death or the victim were released Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 4

Related
KTLA

Ex-San Diego deputy pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in shooting of man he said was escaping patrol car

A former San Diego County sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of a man he saw escape from a patrol car, authorities said. The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said Aaron Russell, 25, entered the plea under an agreement and faces up to 11 years in prison. Russell originally […]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Inmate found dead in cell at L.A. County women’s jail day after arrest

An inmate at the Los Angeles County women’s jail in Lynwood died in her cell last week after suffering injuries to her head and body, according to an internal Sheriff’s Department memo about the incident. A sheriff’s deputy conducting a security check shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 29 found the woman, who was identified […]
LYNWOOD, CA
KTLA

5 charged in smash-and-grab robberies in San Bernardino County

Five people described as Los Angeles County gang members or associates have been charged in connection with smash-and-grab robberies at San Bernardino County jewelry stories, officials announced Friday. Jahaad Crawford, 30, Dalon Laflora, 29, Gerald Francis Kay, 30 and Jonathan Ivory Williamson, 36, were arrested Dec. 30 on suspicion of a robbery at an Upland […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2 workers struck during attack at Tustin testing, vaccination site

A man attacked workers at a mobile vaccination and testing site in Tustin on Dec. 30 and health care workers are worried that more altercations could be in the future. The alleged attacker, identified as 43-year-old Thomas Apollo, struck two workers, and he had to be restrained by multiple people before police arrived, said Alexander […]
TUSTIN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Bay Area rancher dies after apparent bull attack

A bull apparently killed a Northern California rancher and then was shot dead when it threatened first responders, authorities said. The incident occurred Thursday afternoon in rural Contra Costa County, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. A report of an unresponsive rancher lying in a field drew sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and an animal control officer to the scene, […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Ventura police seek driver in hit-and-run that left man dead

The Ventura Police Department is looking for the driver of a car that fatally struck a pedestrian Friday morning. The victim, a man whose name and age have not been released, was found unresponsive in the eastbound lane of Harbor Boulevard between Sanjon Road and Vista Del Mar Drive shortly after 5 a.m., police said […]
VENTURA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forensic Genealogy#Cold Case#Weather#Dna#Da#The Cold Case Team#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Teen charged with killing 4 students in Michigan school shooting waives key court hearing, sending case to trial court

A teenager charged with killing four students at their Michigan high school waived a key hearing Friday, a decision that moves his case straight to a trial court, while his parents faced a separate court appearance to try to get out of jail. Prosecutors in Michigan typically have to present some evidence to show there’s probable cause […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

1 dead after car crashes into San Pedro home

One person is dead after a car crashed into a house in San Pedro Friday night. The crash occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West 26th Street, according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department. The car, a sedan, went through a house, and a person was trapped […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Pursuit ends with crash in Bell

A car being pursued by police crashed near Otis and Bell avenues in Bell, and at least one occupant has surrendered to police. The pursuit began before 11 p.m. and traveled through Boyle Heights and Vernon before ending with the collision in Bell. The white SUV being chased by police appeared to clip another vehicle, […]
BELL, CA
KTLA

California AG tells prosecutors they shouldn’t file fetal murder charges in stillbirths

Prosecutors should not charge women with murder when a fetus dies, even if their behavior may have contributed to the death, California’s top law enforcement official said Thursday. Attorney General Rob Bonta acted after prosecutors in the San Joaquin Valley’s Kings County twice charged women with “fetal murder,” alleging their drug use led to stillbirths. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Riverside police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run

After a 67-year-old man was fatally struck by a car in Riverside last month, the Riverside Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver who fled the scene after the collision. The victim, Riley Froom of Riverside, was struck near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Monroe Street at about 5:50 […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

2 mountain bikers airlifted after crashing in San Clemente

Two injured mountain bikers were airlifted from a San Clemente trail after crashing on Friday afternoon. The two men were riding their mountain bikes on a single track when they crashed, Orange County Fire Authority Fire Capt. Greg Barta said. The pair were on a steep trail called 6 Kids No Brains when the collision […]
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
KTLA

KTLA

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy