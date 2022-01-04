ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan, Rutgers meet in conference play

9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago

Michigan (7-5, 1-1) vs. Rutgers (7-5, 1-1)

Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes meet as Michigan faces Rutgers. Rutgers beat Central Connecticut by 31 points at home on Saturday, while Michigan fell 85-71 at Central Florida on Thursday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr., Caleb McConnell and Geo Baker have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Scarlet Knights scoring over the last five games.ROCK-SOLID RON: Harper has connected on 39 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 71.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Rutgers has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75.8 points while giving up 61.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Scarlet Knights have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Rutgers has an assist on 54 of 85 field goals (63.5 percent) over its past three outings while Michigan has assists on 41 of 87 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

FEWER TURNOVERS: Michigan’s offense has turned the ball over 12.9 times per game this year, but is averaging 9.3 turnovers over its last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Farrakhan, E. Michigan host Ball State

Ball State (6-7, 1-1) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6, 1-0) Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyler Cochran and Ball State will go up against Noah Farrakhan and Eastern Michigan. The junior Cochran is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games. Farrakhan, a freshman, has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19 over his last five games.
YPSILANTI, MI
9&10 News

W. Michigan looks to end streak vs C. Michigan

Western Michigan (4-10, 0-3) vs. Central Michigan (2-11, 1-1) McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan looks to extend Western Michigan’s conference losing streak to five games. Western Michigan’s last MAC win came against the Northern Illinois Huskies 73-63 on March 2, 2021. Central Michigan lost 82-54 to Toledo in its most recent game.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
9&10 News

Mitchell, Utah set for matchup against Detroit

Utah Jazz (28-11, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (7-30, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell leads Utah into a matchup with Detroit. He’s 10th in the league scoring 24.8 points per game. The Pistons have gone 5-13 at home. Detroit is 1-18 in...
NBA
9&10 News

Oakland looks to extend streak vs Milwaukee

Milwaukee (5-10, 3-3) vs. Oakland (10-4, 4-0) Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks for its fifth straight conference win against Milwaukee. Oakland’s last Horizon loss came against the Cleveland State Vikings 80-69 on March 9, 2021. Milwaukee fell 85-60 at Detroit in its last outing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Connecticut State
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
9&10 News

Orlando faces Detroit on 3-game road skid

Orlando Magic (7-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (7-29, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando travels to Detroit looking to stop its three-game road slide. The Pistons are 5-18 against conference opponents. Detroit is 1-18 in games decided by at least 10 points. The Magic...
NBA
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy