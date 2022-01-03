ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama man allegedly robs a Dollar General with a screwdriver

By Tandra Smith
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
An Alabama man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly robbing a Dollar General with a screwdriver. Herman Files, 51, was booked into Mobile Metro Jail...

