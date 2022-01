The 2022 annual Kansas State of the State Address will be delivered in person this year. Last year do to concerns over COVID-19 the address was done virtually. This year Governor Laura Kelly will give the address to a joint session of the Kansas House of Representatives and Senate on Tuesday, January 11 at 6:30pm. The address will be done in the House Chamber. The legislature will convene for the 2022 session the day prior.

KANSAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO