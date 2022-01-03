Seminole’s fire department receives top mark in national ratings

Seminole County Firefighter Eduardo Idrogo puts out a Christmas tree fire in a living room during a demonstration of a home without a sprinkler system at SCFD Station 21, on Friday, December 10, 2021. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel

Seminole County Fire Department is ranked one of the best in the country after recently receiving a coveted top rating by the Insurance Services Office, according to officials.

Seminole joins Orange and Duval counties in Florida, and only 10 other counties nationwide, with the top rank. For homeowners and commercial property owners, it could mean a reduction in their property insurance rates, officials said.

“It’s really a big feat to have this in the county,” said Doreen Overstreet, a county fire department spokesperson, about the new ISO rating. “It’s also great for economic development because it’s another tool we can use” to lure businesses into Seminole.

The Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rates about 46,200 fire departments across the country every few years on their ability and efficiency to respond to property fires. The ISO looks at a department’s emergency communications systems, water-supply system, pumping capacity, location of hydrants, equipment apparatus, training and public fire safety programs.

After being evaluated in 2021, Seminole Fire Department rose from a class 2 to a class 1, the highest rating.

“We identified what we needed, and we started putting in the effort,” said Matt Kinley, Seminole’s interim fire chief. “This very much puts us in the top tier in the country.”

Michael Morash, a manager at ISO, agreed.

“The hard work that this county put into this effort is outstanding,” he said. “The ISO process is a pretty difficult one.”

Seminole Fire Department recently improved its ability to bring water into rural areas where there is a lack of fire hydrants by tapping nearby water bodies, using supply trucks or laying long supply lines.

“Even with the small size of Seminole County, there are some pretty big areas – especially in our Geneva area – that don’t have any kind of water supply, meaning hydrants or anything of that nature,” said David Grant, a battalion chief for Seminole Fire. “So, we have to find those other ways to get [water] through the lakes, the rivers.”

Seminole Fire Department services the unincorporated areas, and the cities of Winter Springs, Casselberry and Altamonte Springs.

In 2017, Seminole approved a nearly 19% increase in the county’s fire-protection tax despite protests from dozens of residents at the time. The tax rate is now almost $2.77 per $1,000 of taxable property value. Revenue from the tax is used to maintain and purchase new equipment, such as firetrucks, and pay for the salaries of firefighters, paramedics and other county fire department employees.

Commissioner Lee Constantine said the lower insurance premiums could mitigate the tax increase because insurance companies often look at the ISO rating of an area’s fire department.

“We made the difficult decision a number of years ago ... in a very long meeting where a lot of people were concerned about what we had to do to get here,” Constantine said. “And we even said what could happen with insurance rates, that they could easily mitigate any [tax] increase. In fact, it probably saved our taxpayers money in the long run. But more importantly, it will save lives.”

County officials said property owners should check with their insurance companies to determine if and how much of a discount they would receive on their premiums. For more information or to obtain a verification letter to send to their insurance company, property owners can visit www.seminolecountyfl.gov/iso

“This is where government’s place should be; it’s public safety,” Commissioner Jay Zembower said. “And this is a great accomplishment for our community, as it pertains to public safety.”

mcomas@orlandosentinel.com