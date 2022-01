It’s time for Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, which means it’s also time to get to know the women who’ll be fighting to win his heart this season. It’s no secret Clayton was a controversial pick for Bachelor, and not all of Bachelor Nation is happy about it. During Michelle Young’s “After the Final Rose” episode, Clayton even read some of the mean tweets Bachelor fans wrote about him, so even Clayton himself knows not everyone is into the idea of him as the lead. But no matter how you feel about Clayton as the Bachelor, the women of his season are definitely worth getting to know, such as contestant Teddi Wright.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO