The Alabama Crimson Tide improved to 11-3 overall and 2-0 in the SEC with a road win over Florida on Wednesday night. The Gators fell to 9-4 and 0-1 in the conference. Coach Nate Oats kept the same starting lineup of Charles Bediako, Keon Ellis, Juwan Gary, Jaden Shackelford, and Jahvon Quinerly. The Tide started off fast, taking a quick 7-2 lead, before Bediako was called for two quick fouls. The star of the Tennessee game, Noah Gurley, replaced Bediako and picked up two fouls of his own early on. Keon Ambrose-Hylton was called on and gave the team eight valuable minutes.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO